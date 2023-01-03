ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Albany Herald

Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations...
Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest

ATLANTA - A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
Colorado launches new alert system to help find missing Indigenous people

After community members searched for Wanbli Vigil in knee-deep snow and brush in Denver, Colorado, authorities activated a statewide alert system on Tuesday to help find the missing 27-year-old Lakota man. Vigil's disappearance is the first case to activate Colorado's new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA). The system was launched...
DENVER, CO
Funeral home operators sentenced after illegally selling body parts

Two funeral home operators in Colorado were sentenced Wednesday for illegally selling bodies and body parts without the families' consent, the US Attorney's Office said. Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in prison and her mother, Shirley Koch, received 15 years for their involvement in the scheme to sell the human remains to body broker services, according to federal prosecutors. They each pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.
COLORADO STATE

