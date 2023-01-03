Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Broadband grants headed to 28 Georgia counties
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a new round of grants Wednesday that will send more than $235 million in federal pandemic relief funds to broadband projects in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant local matches, nearly $455 million will be used to serve more than 76,000 locations...
Albany Herald
Georgia lawmaker withdraws from legislature following arrest
ATLANTA - A newly elected state representative from Barrow County is stepping down before the General Assembly convenes its 2023 legislative session next week. Republican Rep.-elect Danny Rampey, 67, was arrested and charged with stealing prescription drugs from an assisted living complex he manages in Winder, the Athens Banner-Herald reported last month.
Albany Herald
Sports betting, legalized gambling could beat long odds after legislature shakeup
ATLANTA — State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up and sign the bill.
Albany Herald
Colorado launches new alert system to help find missing Indigenous people
After community members searched for Wanbli Vigil in knee-deep snow and brush in Denver, Colorado, authorities activated a statewide alert system on Tuesday to help find the missing 27-year-old Lakota man. Vigil's disappearance is the first case to activate Colorado's new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA). The system was launched...
Albany Herald
Idaho quadruple murder suspect arrives in state after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho after waiving extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania. Law enforcement escorted Kohberger to the Latah County Jail on Wednesday night. He was booked on four counts of murder and one...
Albany Herald
Funeral home operators sentenced after illegally selling body parts
Two funeral home operators in Colorado were sentenced Wednesday for illegally selling bodies and body parts without the families' consent, the US Attorney's Office said. Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in prison and her mother, Shirley Koch, received 15 years for their involvement in the scheme to sell the human remains to body broker services, according to federal prosecutors. They each pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.
Comments / 0