Emerging Technologies Training Center opens in Mississippi
To a standing-room-only audience, Hinds Community College unveiled a training center that will take entrepreneurship and industry training in Vicksburg to a higher level with leading-edge technology, including virtual reality. Hinds’ Emerging Technologies Training Center is among what will be several entities in the Mississippi Center for Innovation & Technology...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
Flowood Regal Parkway theater closes permanently
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Flowood Regal Parkway Theater permanently closed its doors on Thursday, January 5. The last movie ticket was sold Thursday at 7:55 p.m. A sign posted on the ticket window read, “It has been our pleasure serving you.” An email was also sent out notifying people of the closing. There are […]
vicksburgnews.com
Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen will be happening on Saturday
The Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions are set for Saturday, Jan. 7. The competition will be held at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre which is located at 101 Iowa Avenue at 3 p.m. To learn more about the competition including being a part of the event, visit...
WLBT
Water woes in Jackson forcing JPS to begin new semester teaching virtually
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water woes in the capital city. WLBT has told you about the problems they’re creating for residents and businesses, but what about local school districts?. These water issues are forcing the Jackson Public School District to start off the new semester with virtual learning. When...
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
Jackson mayor to make ‘major announcement’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, January 5. City leaders said Lumumba will be discussing a major announcement. The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Jackson receives nearly $800 million for water infrastructure repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced the capital city has received nearly $800 million to help repair this city’s water infrastructure. In 2022, Congress passed a bill that included $600 million in emergency funding for water infrastructure projects in Jackson. Lumumba said the funds will be used to help replace pipes […]
mississippifreepress.org
Jackson Public Schools Go Virtual As More Than Half Lack Water
JACKSON, Miss.—The Jackson Public School District opted for virtual instruction for its nearly 20,000 students today, the first school day of the spring semester, after reporting that more than half of its 54 schools “have low or no water pressure” in a press release Wednesday, Jan. 4. A cold front over the Christmas weekend damaged the City of Jackson’s water system, affecting supply across the city.
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
WLBT
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Mississippi Link
Iconic activist Ineva May-Pittman’s death in a house fire rips the hearts of many – The shocking news flood the airways and social media
News early Tuesday morning, Jan. 3, that Jackson resident and lifelong civil rights activist and educator Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire at her home sent shock waves around the community and state. According to WLBT, Pittman, 88, “was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
Jackson Free Press
Penguin Closed for Good, UMMC Child Health Initiative, More on Local 463
JACKSON — The Penguin Restaurant & Bar (1100 John R. Lynch St.), originally slated to reopen this fall after closing for renovations on Friday, July 8, posted a message to Facebook on Sept. 24 stating that the restaurant will not be reopening. "The Penguin would like to thank you...
Vicksburg veteran, lawyer announces 2024 run to be next U.S. senator from Mississippi
Ty Pinkins, veteran, lawyer, author and Vicksburg resident, announced his candidacy for United States Senate in the 2024 Democratic Primary Tuesday morning. Although the qualifying period for the 2024 election doesn’t begin until next year, Pinkins said Tuesday he chose to announce his candidacy early and get a head start on campaigning. A campaign event in the Vicksburg area will be announced this month, he added.
Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
Jackson hair salon struggles to operate amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many local residents have been affected by the Jackson water crisis, as well as businesses that use water on a daily basis. Felicia Brisco, the owner of Hair Gallery II, said the beauty industry in Jackson has taken a major hit during the water crisis. “It’s hard to work when there […]
