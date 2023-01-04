Read full article on original website
nftevening.com
Magic Eden Refunds Users Affected By Unverified NFT Bug
Earlier today, top Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden faced an issue where unverified NFTs were showing up as part of verified NFT collections. The platform has since resolved the issue and states that no one will be able to buy unverified NFTs anymore. Magic Eden has also send refunds of the investments to those affected. Read on to learn about this quick fix!
nftevening.com
Win a Limited Edition Ledger With World of Women’s New Quest!
Ledger has teamed up with the World of Women NFT project to giveaway 1,200 Ledger Nano S Plus’! Notably, the designs of the limited-edition, WoW-themed hard wallets are designed by Yam Karkai, WoW’s co-founder and artist. To win this, all you have to do is take part in the Ledger quest.
