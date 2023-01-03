Read full article on original website
Related
Father, 41, arrested for 'intentionally' launching Tesla with family inside off of California cliff
Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse. Patel will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail after he is released from the hospital.
Lucky dogs: Fire crews rescue 2 pets from swift creek during California's bomb cyclone flooding
Two dogs became lucky dogs on Thursday when Santa Barbara County firefighters pulled the duo out of a flooded creek during a deadly storm.
Comments / 0