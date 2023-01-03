Chambersburg 58, Central Dauphin East 56: It wasn’t exactly a smooth finish to the basketball game, but it was one the Trojans can put in the win column. After a back-and-forth game, Chambersburg took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter and held off the Panthers despite a frantic ending (more on that later) Tuesday night at CASHS Field House.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO