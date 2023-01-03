Read full article on original website
Chambersburg roundup: Swimmers blast Red Land
Chambersburg 128, Red Land 34: The Trojans picked up a first-place effort in every event and swamped the Patriots in a non-league meet at the Chambersburg YMCA on Thursday afternoon. Maddie Shifler won the 100 and 200 freestyle races in 1:05.01 and 2:21.42, respectively, and was on the winning 200...
Lady Spartans pick up big win over Fannett Metal
McConnellsburg varsity girls’ basketball team won against Fannett Metal at home on Thursday evening 43-14. Maggie Mellott had her first varsity double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 steals. Bryonna Ross contributed 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 steals. Avrie Harr and Nevaeh Early each had 4 points and 3 rebounds. Molly Mellott contributed 3 points while Serenity Rengifo, Autumn Reed, and Kailee Gelvin all had 2 points.
Chambersburg roundup: Spring Grove wins over Trojan girls
Spring Grove 57, Chambersburg 45: The Trojans could not find a way to defend Leah Kale and were defeated in a non-league game at Spring Grove on Wednesday night. Kale, a guard, lit up Chambersburg for 32 points, which included 14 in the Rockets’ 20-9 advantage in the first quarter, and 11 more in the second, when Spring Grove (4-6) had a 17-6 margin.
CD wrestlers win battle of unbeatens vs. Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — A share of first place in the Mid Penn Commonwealth Division was at stake Thursday night in CASHS Field House, when Chambersburg hosted Central Dauphin in a wrestling match loaded with state-ranked wrestlers. The Rams made a few lineup moves that worked well, and CD also earned...
Trojan boys hold off CD East with frenzied finish
Chambersburg 58, Central Dauphin East 56: It wasn’t exactly a smooth finish to the basketball game, but it was one the Trojans can put in the win column. After a back-and-forth game, Chambersburg took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter and held off the Panthers despite a frantic ending (more on that later) Tuesday night at CASHS Field House.
Chambersburg roundup: Panthers slip past Trojan girls
Central Dauphin East 36, Chambersburg 32: The Panthers outscored the Trojans by four points in the second half to come away with a Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Tuesday night in Harrisburg. Nyi’lah Luckett scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to carry East (1-5) to its first...
G-A roundup: Boys hoops survives Bulldogs’ 1-2 punch
Greencastle-Antrim 74, Big Spring 61: The Blue Devils survived a potent two-man attack by the Bulldogs to pick up a Mid Penn Colonial victory Tuesday night in Newville. For Big Spring (6-3), Jake Knouse fired in 32 points and Aidan Sallie put up 24. But only one other Bulldog reached the scoring column. The Bulldogs canned 11 three-point shots.
