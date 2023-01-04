Read full article on original website
How to get the Bob Glove in Slap Battles – Bob Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the Bob Glove or how to get the Bob Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
I ordered a simple household item on Amazon – but the deadly weapon I got by mistake was absolutely terrifying
A CUSTOMER has been left stunned and confused after he received a parcel from Amazon that contained a lethal weapon inside. Don Thompson, 78, is a regular user of the online store, but a recent order for a screen door went horribly wrong when a .20 gauge shotgun was delivered to his home.
Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, 240-Count for just $6.40 shipped!
Amazon has this Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, 240-Count for just $6.40 shipped when you check out through Subscribe & Save. This is a great price for this brand and this big of a box!. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel your...
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
How To Sharpen a Chainsaw The Easy Way
Chainsaws make cutting wood a cinch, but you'll soon be stuck if you don't know how to sharpen the chain. Yes, you can do it yourself!. Chainsaws are great tools, and keeping them in good working order is vital to woodcutting success. All chains go dull with heavy use, so it's important to know how to sharpen the chain teeth.
How to get Spray Bottle in Merge Mansion
Merge Mansion is a mobile game that features a mansion that has been empty for over 40 years, and you’ll help Maddie uncover secrets and mysteries about her family and the house as she renovates and restores the mansion. If you need help on how to get a Spray Bottle in Merge Mansion, we have a detailed guide on what items you and need and how to merge!
New Products to Help Tackle Your Home To-Do List
Take care of the tasks around your home with these handy products. Faster screwdriving: 4-Volt MAX* Cordless Screwdriver. This 1/2-pound, 4-volt power screwdriver’s handle hides a rechargeable battery that turns screws up to 300 rpm, four times faster than hand cranking. A rocker switch controls the rotation; LEDs light the way. Comes with 19 bits, but the hex shank will fit any you already own. $40; craftsman.com.
HITMAN 3 becomes HITMAN World of Assassination and will include HITMAN 1 and HITMAN 2 access
IO Interactive just announced the changes coming to HITMAN 3 for this month. The developer revealed that the planned improvements towards how current and new players can experience, access, and buy HITMAN 1, HITMAN 2, and HITMAN 3 would simplify the World of Assassination experience. According to IO Interactive’s recent...
Cookie Run: Kingdom Adds Prophet Cookie + New Year’s Fortunes and Lucky Ticket Event
Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile builder and battle RPG game that was created by Devsisters Corporation for iOS and Android platforms. You will be building up a team of powerful cookie based heroes to take on the evildoers who have wreaked havoc on the kingdom. In the process, you will be able to build a beautiful town that is filled with delicious buildings that not only look great but will help you battle your way to victory!
PLS Donate Best Text Options – Phrases to get Donations!
PLS Donate is a game that allows you to claim stands and make Robux by having clothing or gamepasses for other players to purchase. While these aren’t of much value, generous players can give out Robux to players that might not have any themselves. If you want to know what kind of phrases you can use to encourage other people to donate to you, we’ll be listing some in this guide.
Slopecrashers announces online multiplayer and Beta testing
Slopecrashers, an upcoming arcade-style snowboarding game with animal racers, has just revealed that online multiplayer will be added to the game. Previously, it was only expected to support local co-op. A release window has not been confirmed for the game, but you can wishlist the game on Steam now. Developer and publisher Byteparrot announced today that Beta testing will begin “very soon”:
Every major game reveal from CES 2023
NVIDIA released a lot of exclusive new gameplay footage for CES 2023, selling their groundbreaking AI-driven DLSS 3 technology, which has the potential to exponentially improve frame rates. A list of games that will support DLSS 3 was included in today’s event. You can review the full video on NVIDIA’s official YouTube channel here:
Disney Speedstorm reveals victory animations in new teaser
Disney Speedstorm, an upcoming kart game featuring popular Disney and Pixar characters, has revealed it will let players earn and equip unique victory animations. A new teaser accompanied the announcement, showing off in-game footage of the animations in action. Disney Speedstorm was recently delayed until this year, and a new...
Game Freak’s Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! is coming to Apple Arcade on January 20th
The creators of the Pokémon franchise, Game Freak, will launch its unique solitaire and horse-racing hybrid game, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, on Apple Arcade this January. Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! provides the Nintendo 3DS Pocket Card Jockey with a stunning 3D revamp. In both games, the player will take full control of a jockey, who may be either male or female. The male jockey aspires to one day take over his father’s orange farm, while the female jockey aspires to marry and have a family. The jockey loses the first round and is trampled, prompting an angel to descend and support them while teaching them to perceive horse racing as a solitaire card game.
How to Paint a Front Door Without Removing It Off Its Hinges
Have you ever wanted to paint a door, but couldn’t be bothered to take it off the hinges? Tiktok DIY expert @diywithemma can relate. In search of an easier way to refresh an entryway, she developed a simple hack that allows you to paint the door while it still stands upright. Check it out below.
Warning issued as people try dangerous DIY terracotta heating hack
People have been warned to avoid a viral heating hack involving terracotta pots. As we all know, energy bills are through the roof, and people have been trying creative ways to combat the cost of living crisis - but some ways are wiser than others. Watch the hack here:. One...
WHALIEN – Unexpected Guests is coming to PC on January 24th
WHALIEN – Unexpected Guests is a puzzle adventure indie game developed and published by Forbidden Folds. It features a short but heartfelt adventure based around a focused core mechanic that takes players into a charming world. As Ernest Hemingwhale, players will set out on a journey to help their friend Fin, the mechanical whale, with his unexpected guests.
Apex Legends reveals Spellbound event trailer with Seer Heirloom
Apex Legends has just released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming “Spellbound” collection event, which will officially introduce Seer’s leaked Showstoppers heirloom. It’ll have 24 themed cosmetics, and bring the beloved LTM Control Mode back to the game. The Spellbound event is scheduled to drop on...
Horrifying moment family is mailed a skull instead of candy
This holiday season, families unable to travel excitedly watched their mail, hoping that their long-distance relatives would send packages filled with treats.But one family living in Alaska was in for a fright when they opened a package from their family in Australia only to find a skull. Andrea Eastly was excited that her family back home in Australia had sent her and her three children a care package. The family hoped their grandparents sent Vegemite, Tim Tams, Caramello Koala, and more as the children’s grandmother confirmed she sent biscuits and lollies.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut upon opening...
