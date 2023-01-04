Read full article on original website
bankautomationnews.com
2 credit unions tap CU Answers for mobile banking
Financial institutions continue to upgrade their mobile offerings as consumer expectations require self-service capabilities. For example, Citizens Financial Group and Fifth Third Bank at the end of last year announced plans to launch new mobile apps amid rising digital usership. The following federal credit unions, too, have switched mobile banking providers, according to an FI […]
Business Insider
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
crowdfundinsider.com
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Appoints Mark Appel as CMO
Backbase, which claims to be the global “leader” in Engagement Banking, announced the appointment of Mark Appel as Chief Marketing Officer. Appel will “lead Backbase’s marketing organization, bringing over 30 years of experience with technology and growth companies such as Apple, Twinfield (acquired by Wolters Kluwer), Exact Software, and most recently, CM.com.”
Essence
This Black-Owned Bank Launched An AI-Powered Marketplace To Make The Loan Offer Process More Equitable
Carver Federal Savings Bank has joined forces with Upstart to help unlock credit where it is needed the most. Structural racism has played a pivotal creditworthiness process we know today. Designed to be non-discriminatory in its use of just numbers to determine a person’s likelihood to pay back loaned money,...
thebossmagazine.com
Startup Banking Tips for Startup Bank Owners
Startup banking involves banks tailoring their services to meet the needs of growing startups. For starters, every startup is highly likely to choose a financial institution that caters to their specific needs and offers added financial products and services. Pricing, various account options, customer support, expert consultations, and budgeting requirements...
Coinbase agrees to $100M settlement with New York regulators
U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a $100 million settlement with New York State's Department of Financial Services, requiring it to pay a fine and invest in compliance.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
Genesis Reduces Headcount and Discusses Bankruptcy
Genesis Global Trading is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy. The cryptocurrency lender has also laid off 30% of its staff across departments, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 5), citing unnamed sources. The company is working with an investment bank to evaluate its options. Reached for comment, a...
crowdfundinsider.com
GoCardless Reportedly Becomes the “First” ‘PayTo Ready’ International Payments Firm
GoCardless, which claims to be a global leader in direct bank payment solutions, has announced it is “officially live in the market with PayTo, an instant account-to-account payment method that has been designed to replace Australia’s traditional Direct Debit network in approximately three to five years.”. PayTo has...
fintechnexus.com
Optimizing and securing the digital banking customer experience
The following is a guest post by Patrick Kelly, Americas Head of Sales, Shufti Pro. Digital transformation has been a boon to the banking industry. Adopting advanced technologies enabling secure online sales and payments resulted in higher profits from dot.com businesses (U.S. e-commerce sales grew 7.2% in this year’s second quarter).
thenewscrypto.com
Cryptocurrency Technology Will Move Toward More “Stable Hands” Says Circle CSO
Dante Disparte says that the current market conditions will be a boon to the crypto industry. As per Circle CSO, cryptography and blockchain will still be crucial components of the current economic toolkit. Dante Disparte, the Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy for the leading digital financial services...
ffnews.com
EY launches South West Innovation Hub as part of regional FinTech investment
EY has today announced plans to establish a new Business Research Innovation Technology and Engineering (BRiTE) Hub in Bristol, as it looks to ramp up capabilities in financial services design, data analytics and engineering to create practical and tangible solutions to some of the big challenges facing businesses. The hub,...
privatebankerinternational.com
Credit Suisse shakes up investment banking team after senior executive exit
Credit Suisse Group has overhauled its investment banking division after the co-head of its European investment banking business made an exit, Reuters has reported citing internal memos. The development has also been confirmed by a Credit Suisse spokesperson, added the publication. It involves the departure of Cathal Deasy, who was...
crowdfundinsider.com
NFTs: FSN, Chainlink Labs to Accelerate NFT Adoption in South Korea
The team at FSN is pleased to announce a channel partnership with Chainlink Labs in order “to accelerate the widespread adoption of NFTs and the NFT ecosystem in South Korea.”. The channel partnership between Chainlink Labs and FSN will “help boost the adoption of the NFT ecosystem and market.”...
Bay Street Capital Holdings Founder Invests in Black Travel
Bay Street Capital Holdings founder William Huston has been in the news recently after the entrepreneur shared that he was investing in Black travel. According to its site, Bay Street Capital, based in Califonia, is an “independent investment advisory, wealth management, and financial planning firm.” The company invests in property technology and lavish vacation homes.
Coinbase failed to watch for potential fraud, regulators say
Coinbase is vulnerable to money laundering, drug trafficking and fraud, financial regulators in New York said Wednesday in a settlement that requires the cryptocurrency exchange to strengthen its security. New York's Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) found that Coinbase has done a poor job at vetting new customers and examining transactions on the exchange to ensure they comply with state banking, cybersecurity and other rules. Under the settlement, the company will pay a $50 million penalty and agreed to spend another $50 million over the next two years to address shortcomings identified by the agency. State regulators expect all financial institutions, including crypto companies,...
CoinDesk
Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS, NV – Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Microsoft Chief Strategy Officer Henry...
Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik -sources
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
