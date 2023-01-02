Read full article on original website
Local innovators divert glass from the landfill
Glass is 100% recyclable: it can be melted over and over again to form new glass products without any loss in quality. Most of it is not recycled, however, despite the fact that the planet is running out of the sand necessary to make glass and other products. The opportunity for glass recycling, therefore, is enormous, but obstacles abound. Many experts believe that the pathway to saving glass from the landfill almost certainly begins with the dismantling of the single-stream system of recycling collection.
How recycling lost its way in Philadelphia and what can be done to get it back on track
In July 2020, after spending several months of the pandemic wondering whether her trash and recycling would be picked up, Sarah Ausprich was frustrated. When it was collected, Ausprich, a resident of Philly’s East Passyunk neighborhood, watched sanitation crews repeatedly combine her trash and recycling in the same truck. Disillusioned by curbside collection, she decided she would hold onto her recycling and take it to one of the city’s six sanitation convenience centers every few weeks.
Sponsored Content: Goods — from soup to nuts to toilet paper — delivered without the waste
The Rounds launched in Philadelphia in 2019 with a very simple mission — to make home delivery of what they call “the boring stuff” as sustainable and as effortless as possible. “It’s hard to ask people, even those that are as sustainability minded as our members, to...
Sponsored Content: Brand born from grief creates meals that heal
After tragedy struck Rajus Korde’s family in 2018, he had two revelations. The first was to find more meaning and purpose in his career. The second was that his family’s food was both an expression of love in times of joy and grief. “Food played this role, particularly...
