ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
DoYouRemember?

One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely

Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures

Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023

We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfanatic.com

Disney World’s 5 Most Problematic Rides of 2022

Where there are rides, there are also bound to be problems that cause unexpected interruptions to those rides’ operations. And Disney World rides are no exception. Whether it was a technical issue or an issue with certain Guests, Walt Disney World Resort saw significant interruptions in the operation of its attractions across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom throughout 2022.
TheStreet

Disney World Hits an Unpleasant Milestone

Former Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO Bob Chapek seemed to have a fairly simple plan to make the company's California and Florida theme parks more profitable -- raising prices. Call it death by a thousand paper cuts, but the former Disney boss found ways both obvious and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

New 2023 Light Up Ear Headband Debuts at Walt Disney World

A new 2023 light up ear headband has just debuted at Walt Disney World. We first found it in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The light up ear headband is different than the usual form in that it has a hard plastic, unlined band. The band has small teeth to help it stay on your head.
disneyfanatic.com

Check Out This Disney Fan’s Poetic Description of Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has been on the receiving end of much criticism lately, but one fan is the sunshine in the darkness, sharing a beautiful journal entry of what a Walt Disney World vacation means to him. Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” With...
disneytips.com

PHOTOS: Star Neil Patrick Harris Plays Tour Guide at Walt Disney World

Actor, singer, and celebrity Neil Patrick Harris recently took up the role of tour guide while on a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort this holiday season alongside his husband, David Burtka. Harris’ family, including his husband and their two children, accompanied the family of actress Mariska Hargitay and...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’

Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
disneyfanatic.com

Fans Mourn As Classic Disney Ride Languishes In Disrepair

Practically any Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort fan who has been on a Disney vacation in recent years can most likely describe their time waiting in long lines in Disney Parks for rides that then break down, shut down, or malfunction. These days, Disney rides and attractions are breaking at a “ridiculous” pace — and one attraction, that many people have a soft spot for, has just taken some serious hits damage-wise!
TheStreet

Disney Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneyfanatic.com

Fans Praise Disney World For Cracking Down On Badly-Behaved Guests

Walt Disney World Resort has recently begun cracking down on misbehaving Disney Park Guests, since Disney visitors’ bad behavior seems to be at an all-time high (so much so that one of the people behind the Jackass show is actually making a documentary about said terrible behavior)!. For the...
NASDAQ

Disney’s next 100 years hinges on a metaverse

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mickey Mouse is turning triple digits in 2023. Walt Disney in October will celebrate its 100th anniversary. In the past century, the Magic Kingdom’s theme parks have survived technological forces. Taking the real Disneyland as a blueprint for the metaverse that marries its brand and streaming ambitions is not hard to fathom.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Important Rule Added to Disneyland Website

If you’re heading to a Disney park, it’s important that you read up on the rules for the parks and laws for the state you’ll be visiting. While you might have been to the parks before, you should check back for updates closer to your trip because rules and regulations can change. Recently, we saw Disney World add an important WARNING to their website, advising guests that they could be kicked out for failure to follow a specific rule. Now, it seems Disneyland’s website has been updated with a similar notice.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy