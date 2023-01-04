Read full article on original website
Related
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
kjas.com
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
KFDM-TV
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
therecordlive.com
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, Vidor
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, in, Vidor, Texas. Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Trinity Church in Beaumont, Texas. Denise Sue Townsend was born May 4, 1953, in Orange, Texas. Dee was born with Cerebral...
12newsnow.com
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver left the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.
City of Beaumont downtown development committee hoping for high turnout at next week's meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont downtown development committee are inviting the community to share their thoughts on how to promote growth in the heart of the city during an upcoming meeting. The meeting takes place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the...
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
KFDM-TV
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
fox4beaumont.com
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
therecordlive.com
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, West Orange
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, of West Orange, Texas, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Celebration of life will be 6:30 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the celebration at 5:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home.
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
Two men arrested after truck crashes into ditch following chase involving Jasper County deputy
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Two men were arrested, one on an unrelated charge, after a chase in Jasper County ended in a crash. It happened Thursday, January 5, 2023. A deputy with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville around 8 p.m.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont Police searching for woman accused to stealing lottery tickets
Police say a woman stole lottery tickets from Exxpress Mart on 910 South Major Drive. She drove off in a black truck.
therecordlive.com
Shirley Risinger Biscamp, 76, Buna
She was born in Orange, Texas on April 9, 1946, a daughter of Jack Bertrum Dismuke and Doris (Burrow) Dismuke. She loved life and her motto was ‘To live and Let Live’... She did just that!! She worked many years as a beautician, cook at a café and odd jobs to make ends meet. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing, raking leaves or gardening; when indoors her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and assorted crafts. She was a strong and hard-working woman who lived by example in teaching her children to rise above challenges in life; nothing kept her down. She loved her children and grandchildren but those great grandchildren were adored by her as if they hung the moon! Her infectious smile and quick-witted humor will be greatly missed.
kogt.com
Police Arrest Suspect
The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
Comments / 0