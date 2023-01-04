ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, Vidor

Denise Sue Townsend, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, in, Vidor, Texas. Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Trinity Church in Beaumont, Texas. Denise Sue Townsend was born May 4, 1953, in Orange, Texas. Dee was born with Cerebral...
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, West Orange

James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, of West Orange, Texas, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Celebration of life will be 6:30 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the celebration at 5:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home.
Shirley Risinger Biscamp, 76, Buna

She was born in Orange, Texas on April 9, 1946, a daughter of Jack Bertrum Dismuke and Doris (Burrow) Dismuke. She loved life and her motto was ‘To live and Let Live’... She did just that!! She worked many years as a beautician, cook at a café and odd jobs to make ends meet. She enjoyed being outdoors fishing, raking leaves or gardening; when indoors her hobbies included jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and assorted crafts. She was a strong and hard-working woman who lived by example in teaching her children to rise above challenges in life; nothing kept her down. She loved her children and grandchildren but those great grandchildren were adored by her as if they hung the moon! Her infectious smile and quick-witted humor will be greatly missed.
Police Arrest Suspect

The James Zay Roberts Apartments at 610 Burton in Orange was the site of a 4 hour standoff Tuesday night as police tried to get a suspect to surrender. He’s believe to be the suspect in the Frey’s Nursery theft Tuesday morning where the he fired at police during the pursuit. He may also be the suspect in the theft at WOCCISD two nights ago.
