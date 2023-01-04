Read full article on original website
Related
City of Beaumont downtown development committee hoping for high turnout at next week's meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont downtown development committee are inviting the community to share their thoughts on how to promote growth in the heart of the city during an upcoming meeting. The meeting takes place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the...
Longtime NAACP leader, Pastor Michael Cooper announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime NAACP-Beaumont chapter leader and pastor says he will be running for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. Michael Cooper announced his run Thursday at the R.C. Miller Memorial Library in Beaumont. Cooper is pastor for The Church of I Am. He says he wants to "paint...
12newsnow.com
Hardin County swears in elected officials Tuesday
The county swore in 13 elected officials in Kountze, most of which were re-elected during the November election. Three were newly elected.
KPLC TV
SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
Lamar University blocks TikTok on campus due to Texas Gov's ban of app use by state agencies
BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, Lamar University will be implementing the Governor’s statewide ban against the use of TikTok by state agencies. In Late 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued a ban of the social media site TikTok to all state agencies. The directive called for immediate ban of...
Longtime Port Neches Police Department K9 Officer is retiring
PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches K9 Officer is hanging up his harness this week. Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service, according to a PNPD Facebook post. The department says that they are sad to see him go, but...
KFDM-TV
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
therecordlive.com
Entergy helps local agencies provide food
Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
KSAT 12
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
MySanAntonio
Port Neches bracing for inaugural Craft BBQ Festival
Juss Rabalias and Heather Burton are ready to make Port Neches the center of the Southeast Texas barbecue world for a weekend. The business owners will oversee the inaugural Southeast Texas Craft BBQ Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 along a small stretch of Port Neches Avenue, right between Nall Street and Marion Street. The duo’s goal is to showcase Southeast Texas’ barbecue and food truck scenes.
therecordlive.com
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, Vidor
Denise Sue Townsend, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, in, Vidor, Texas. Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Trinity Church in Beaumont, Texas. Denise Sue Townsend was born May 4, 1953, in Orange, Texas. Dee was born with Cerebral...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
therecordlive.com
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, West Orange
James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, of West Orange, Texas, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Celebration of life will be 6:30 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the celebration at 5:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home.
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
therecordlive.com
Connie Fay Ammons,66,Orange
Connie Fay Ammons, 66, of Orange, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Born in Milton, Florida, on July 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Ebbie Price and Evelyn (Scott) Price. Connie was a loving mother who enjoyed spending her time outdoors and at the casino. She loved animals of all kinds, especially her dog Punkin, and even worked as a dog groomer. Connie also enjoyed chickens, plants, swimming and working on her tan. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ebbie and Evelyn Price; and grandson, Keldon Hardy. She is survived by her companion, Michael Hersey; daughter, Tammy Selman of Lafayette, Louisiana; sons, Brandon Hardy and wife Brandy of Vidor, and Sheldon Hardy and wife Suze of Orange; grandchildren, Caitlin Selman, Cassie Comeaux, Kryndon Hardy, Cardon Hardy, Caelea Hardy, Celbee Hardy, and Colton Reese; sister, Carol Dingman and husband Mike of Wyoming; dog, Punkin; as well as other loving family and friends.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Orangefield ISD lockdown lifted
ORANGEFIELD — UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at this time. Orangefield ISD is currently in lockdown due to a disturbance in the area. We will provide updates on this situation as more information is made available.
12newsnow.com
Who is Chadwick Alan McMillen? | The lengthy criminal history of a man involved in a 3-hour standoff with Orange Police
ORANGE, Texas — The 35-year-old man who police in Orange believe is responsible for a string of crimes over two days that ended in a three hour standoff before he was arrested has a lengthy criminal record. Chadwick Alan McMillen, 35, of Orange, was arrested after the Orange Regional...
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
Comments / 0