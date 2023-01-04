ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

KPLC TV

SJ Welsh changes earring policy for boys after feedback from parent

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It might seem trivial to some, but if girls can wear earrings to school then shouldn’t boys have that option too?. SJ Welsh Middle School recently changed its policy on that matter after the mother of a 12-year-old was notified of the old rule and argued that it was antiquated.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
therecordlive.com

Entergy helps local agencies provide food

Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Port Neches bracing for inaugural Craft BBQ Festival

Juss Rabalias and Heather Burton are ready to make Port Neches the center of the Southeast Texas barbecue world for a weekend. The business owners will oversee the inaugural Southeast Texas Craft BBQ Festival from 2 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 11 along a small stretch of Port Neches Avenue, right between Nall Street and Marion Street. The duo’s goal is to showcase Southeast Texas’ barbecue and food truck scenes.
PORT NECHES, TX
therecordlive.com

Denise Sue Townsend, 69, Vidor

Denise Sue Townsend, 69, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2022, in, Vidor, Texas. Memorial Service will be held January 7, 2023, from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at Trinity Church in Beaumont, Texas. Denise Sue Townsend was born May 4, 1953, in Orange, Texas. Dee was born with Cerebral...
VIDOR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
VINTON, LA
therecordlive.com

James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, West Orange

James Burett "Blackjack" Hamilton, 83, of West Orange, Texas, went to be with our Lord Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Celebration of life will be 6:30 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin prior to the celebration at 5:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home.
WEST ORANGE, TX
therecordlive.com

Connie Fay Ammons,66,Orange

Connie Fay Ammons, 66, of Orange, passed away on January 4, 2023, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Born in Milton, Florida, on July 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Ebbie Price and Evelyn (Scott) Price. Connie was a loving mother who enjoyed spending her time outdoors and at the casino. She loved animals of all kinds, especially her dog Punkin, and even worked as a dog groomer. Connie also enjoyed chickens, plants, swimming and working on her tan. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ebbie and Evelyn Price; and grandson, Keldon Hardy. She is survived by her companion, Michael Hersey; daughter, Tammy Selman of Lafayette, Louisiana; sons, Brandon Hardy and wife Brandy of Vidor, and Sheldon Hardy and wife Suze of Orange; grandchildren, Caitlin Selman, Cassie Comeaux, Kryndon Hardy, Cardon Hardy, Caelea Hardy, Celbee Hardy, and Colton Reese; sister, Carol Dingman and husband Mike of Wyoming; dog, Punkin; as well as other loving family and friends.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

UPDATE: Orangefield ISD lockdown lifted

ORANGEFIELD — UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at this time. Orangefield ISD is currently in lockdown due to a disturbance in the area. We will provide updates on this situation as more information is made available.
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX

