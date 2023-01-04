ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need

BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing

It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas

18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana

I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale

No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Judy Alice Baber, 78, Orange

Judy Alice Baber, 78, passed away on January 2, 2023 in Orange, Texas. A memorial visitation will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Judy was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Hoyt Leon Salter and Margaret Marie Richardson. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed gardening and spending time at the family farm. She also loved teaching and worked at Beaumont ISD as a Kindergarten teacher for 34 years.
Joneth Ray Wyatt

Joneth Ray Wyatt, age 69, U.S. Army Veteran, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Austin, TX, transitioned on December 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Cold Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
