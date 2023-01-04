Read full article on original website
Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need
BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need. Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
City of Beaumont downtown development committee hoping for high turnout at next week's meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Beaumont downtown development committee are inviting the community to share their thoughts on how to promote growth in the heart of the city during an upcoming meeting. The meeting takes place Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the...
After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis
JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
Longtime Port Neches Police Department K9 Officer is retiring
PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches K9 Officer is hanging up his harness this week. Officer Rico is retiring from the Port Neches Police Department after eight years of service, according to a PNPD Facebook post. The department says that they are sad to see him go, but...
Family pleads for public help in locating Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso
TEXAS — It's been more than a year since Jasper County resident Cristi Ruso was last seen on October 21, 2021. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says they continue to pursue any leads. Some of Ruso's clothes were found on County Rd 721 on Dec 17 of the same...
BFD says space heater tipping over onto couch sparked duplex fire
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space hitter that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
Lamar University blocks TikTok on campus due to Texas Gov's ban of app use by state agencies
BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, Lamar University will be implementing the Governor’s statewide ban against the use of TikTok by state agencies. In Late 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued a ban of the social media site TikTok to all state agencies. The directive called for immediate ban of...
Family of Cristi Ruso reminds public she’s still missing
It has been nearly fifteen months since anyone has seen or heard from Cristi Ruso, and family members are reminding the public that their loved one is still missing. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says Cristi, a resident of Buna, was last seen on October 21st, 2021 at a motel on Highway 96 between Evadale and Silsbee.
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas
18 Wheeler Stuck on Tracks Gets Demolished By Train in Texas. Traffic was backed up in North Beaumont early Wednesday morning. Around 6:20 am, a train was traveling through Beaumont, Texas. A Coca-Cola 18-wheeler was making it's way over the train tracks when suddenly it became stuck. Unable to successfully...
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana
I-10 Westbound Emergency Lane Closure at Mile Marker 5 Near Vinton Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that the right lane of Interstate 10 Westbound from the Gum Gully Bridge (Mile Marker 5.5) to Exit 4 near Vinton, Louisiana is being closed immediately until further notice.
Deputies seeking missing Orange County blind man in need of meds
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 55-year-old Orange County man, who is blind and in need of his medication. Scott Holladay, 55, was last seen by family at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He was...
Longtime NAACP leader, Pastor Michael Cooper announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime NAACP-Beaumont chapter leader and pastor says he will be running for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. Michael Cooper announced his run Thursday at the R.C. Miller Memorial Library in Beaumont. Cooper is pastor for The Church of I Am. He says he wants to "paint...
Car burned near front doors of a business near Evadale
No details are known, but we do know that a car caught on fire and burned near the front doors of a business close to Evadale. The incident occurred at sunset on Tuesday evening at the Highway 96 Exxon Truck Stop on Highway 96 in Hardin County, just under a mile west of the Neches River. KJAS News will update this story if we learn more details.
Judy Alice Baber, 78, Orange
Judy Alice Baber, 78, passed away on January 2, 2023 in Orange, Texas. A memorial visitation will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Judy was born on Tuesday, March 28, 1944 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Hoyt Leon Salter and Margaret Marie Richardson. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed gardening and spending time at the family farm. She also loved teaching and worked at Beaumont ISD as a Kindergarten teacher for 34 years.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Two Theft Suspects in Vinton
The Vinton Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects who were believed to be involved in recent thefts at local businesses. Anyone with information can submit it to the Vinton Police Department by following this link.
Joneth Ray Wyatt
Joneth Ray Wyatt, age 69, U.S. Army Veteran, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Austin, TX, transitioned on December 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Cold Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
