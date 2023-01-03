Read full article on original website
10 best cookbooks for serving up culinary delights, from Mediterranean cuisine to vegan favourites
Whether you’re a cheese fancier, vegan-curious, accomplished baker in need of a challenge, or just after recipes that will breathe new life into your repertoire, there’s a cookbook for you. The breadth and quality of cookbooks published in 2022 was impressive, even if cookbook sales have tailed off somewhat since Covid.Philip Stone, media manager at Nielsen BookData, says: “Overall, sales of cookbooks in the UK in 2022 are down six per cent versus pre-pandemic levels [compared with 2019, year-to-date]. However, we’re entering the key period for cookbook sales, so all that could change by the end of the year.” According...
Traditional Italian Wedding Soup, Classic Neapolitan Comfort Food
This traditional, ancient Neapolitan soup called minestra maritata, which translates to “married soup” instead of the americanized wedding soup which refers to the 'marriage' of bits of inexpensive meat and leafy greens which make up the main ingredients.
Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta
Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Delicious Vegetarian Lasagna Recipe
‘Magic mushroom’ gets high praise from Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert
A “magic mushroom” is taking a wide-range of diners — from Manhattan’s famed Le Bernardin to astronauts in outer space — on a wild trip. Known as Fy, rhymes with sci-fi, the funky fungi are a protein formed from a microbe found by a NASA-funded geo-microbiologist in the acid hot springs of Yellowstone National Park. Astronauts are now studying these fungi in space as a food source during long missions. Back on Earth, Chef Eric Ripert has been using Fy in several dishes at Le Bernardin, the seafood sanctuary named 2023’s top restaurant in the US and second best restaurant in the...
leitesculinaria.com
Carrot Fries with Chipotle Sauce
These carrot fries with chipotle sauce are a stealthy healthy way to get everyone at your table to enjoy their veggies. Carrot sticks are tossed in a gluten-free coating and roasted until crispy. The sweet and spicy chipotle dipping sauce that’s served alongside takes these veggie fries over the top.
Fresh, Healthy, Authentic Lebanese Cuisine
Imee’s Mediterranean Kitchen serves up fresh, healthy, and authentic Lebanese cuisine featuring recipes that have been passed down for generations. Owner, Nicole Nassif joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a yogurt chicken recipe. 171 N. Wells Street. Facebook @imeeskitchenchicago. Instagram @imeeskitchenchicago. YOGURT CHICKEN. The...
Repurpose Leftover Meat Like a Chef
This cooking technique turn roasts and braises into savory, delicious rillettes for snacking.
Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts
Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
restaurant-hospitality.com
The earthy spice blend: Za’atar
Za’atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that brings a welcome earthy, herby flavor to foods ranging from eggs and beans to roast chicken and other meats. It’s generally a combination of tart-and-floral sumac, sesame seeds, dried oregano, thyme, and sometimes marjoram, with several other spices, such as cumin, coriander, or Aleppo pepper, mixed in depending on the maker.
momcollective.com
Instant Pot Sweet Pork
½ teaspoon black pepper (I use coarsely ground) 3-5 pounds boneless sirloin pork roast or pork shoulder roast. Combine all the dry seasonings in a small bowl; measure out 2 tablespoons of the mix to save for later. Cut the pork into large chunks (4-6 inches) and rub the...
