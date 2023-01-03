ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

10 best cookbooks for serving up culinary delights, from Mediterranean cuisine to vegan favourites

Whether you’re a cheese fancier, vegan-curious, accomplished baker in need of a challenge, or just after recipes that will breathe new life into your repertoire, there’s a cookbook for you. The breadth and quality of cookbooks published in 2022 was impressive, even if cookbook sales have tailed off somewhat since Covid.Philip Stone, media manager at Nielsen BookData, says: “Overall, sales of cookbooks in the UK in 2022 are down six per cent versus pre-pandemic levels [compared with 2019, year-to-date]. However, we’re entering the key period for cookbook sales, so all that could change by the end of the year.” According...
OurSentinel

Recipe | Creamy Mushroom Pasta

Family Features - Memories made and recipes shared are the trademarks of a successful holiday gathering, and this year, you can host your way to a practically perfect party with delicious dishes that resonate with the flavors of the season. If you and your family enjoy mushrooms dishes or you...
New York Post

‘Magic mushroom’ gets high praise from Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert

A “magic mushroom” is taking a wide-range of diners — from Manhattan’s famed Le Bernardin to astronauts in outer space — on a wild trip. Known as Fy, rhymes with sci-fi, the funky fungi are a protein formed from a microbe found by a NASA-funded geo-microbiologist in the acid hot springs of Yellowstone National Park. Astronauts are now studying these fungi in space as a food source during long missions. Back on Earth, Chef Eric Ripert has been using Fy in several dishes at Le Bernardin, the seafood sanctuary named 2023’s top restaurant in the US and second best restaurant in the...
leitesculinaria.com

Carrot Fries with Chipotle Sauce

These carrot fries with chipotle sauce are a stealthy healthy way to get everyone at your table to enjoy their veggies. Carrot sticks are tossed in a gluten-free coating and roasted until crispy. The sweet and spicy chipotle dipping sauce that’s served alongside takes these veggie fries over the top.
WGN TV

Fresh, Healthy, Authentic Lebanese Cuisine

Imee’s Mediterranean Kitchen serves up fresh, healthy, and authentic Lebanese cuisine featuring recipes that have been passed down for generations. Owner, Nicole Nassif joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a yogurt chicken recipe. 171 N. Wells Street. Facebook @imeeskitchenchicago. Instagram @imeeskitchenchicago. YOGURT CHICKEN. The...
Tina Howell

Snickerdoodle cheesecake bars: Decadent desserts

Snickerdoodle cookies which are made with flour, butter, sugar, salt and cinnamon are extremely popular and over the last few years have evolved into many different recipes using the base ingredients. From pies to ice cream and even coffee creamer, the snickerdoodle is loved by many. This snickerdoodle cheesecake bar recipe from Shugary Sweet is the perfect combination of a cookie and cheesecake and sweet and salty, which solves all your cravings.
restaurant-hospitality.com

The earthy spice blend: Za’atar

Za’atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that brings a welcome earthy, herby flavor to foods ranging from eggs and beans to roast chicken and other meats. It’s generally a combination of tart-and-floral sumac, sesame seeds, dried oregano, thyme, and sometimes marjoram, with several other spices, such as cumin, coriander, or Aleppo pepper, mixed in depending on the maker.
momcollective.com

Instant Pot Sweet Pork

½ teaspoon black pepper (I use coarsely ground) 3-5 pounds boneless sirloin pork roast or pork shoulder roast. Combine all the dry seasonings in a small bowl; measure out 2 tablespoons of the mix to save for later. Cut the pork into large chunks (4-6 inches) and rub the...

