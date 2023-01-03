ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive Planes in the US Air Force

The Pentagon unveiled the all-new B-21 Raider in December 2022. The aircraft, developed over a seven-year period by defense contractor Northrop Grumman, is part of a broader effort to modernize the U.S. nuclear triad and is the first new bomber in the U.S. fleet in over 30 years.  The B-21 Raider was developed ostensibly as […]
Interesting Engineering

US Navy to procure XQ-58A Valkyrie for Killer Drone Project

The U.S. Navy has confirmed the purchase of two XQ-58A Valkyrie drones as part of its Penetrating Affordable Autonomous Collaborative Killer, the Department of Defense said in its press release about awarded contracts. So far, the U.S. Air Force was the only service that used the XQ-58A drones. The decision...
defensenews.com

Sikorsky challenges US Army’s helicopter award

WASHINGTON — Sikorsky has filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Army’s contract award to Textron’s Bell to build the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft, expected to be the service’s largest helicopter procurement in 40 years. The GAO confirmed it has an “open...
TENNESSEE STATE
SpaceNews.com

Raytheon selects Lockheed Martin bus for U.S. Space Force missile-tracking satellite

WASHINGTON — Raytheon Intelligence & Space announced Jan. 4 it selected a Lockheed Martin bus to build a missile-tracking satellite for the U.S. Space Force. The U.S. Space Systems Command selected two satellite designs — one by Raytheon and the other by Millennium Space Systems — for a planned constellation of sensors in medium Earth orbit (MEO) to detect and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. Both companies’ proposals last year cleared Space Force design reviews.
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt & Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F-135 propulsion systems. The award has been provided by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD. Details of the Deal. Valued at $18.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by September...
NASDAQ

Boeing (BA) Wins Contract to Support B-1 & B-52 Aircraft

The Boeing Company BA recently clinched a modification contract involving B-1 and B-52 bomber aircraft. The deal has been awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management, Tinker Air Force Base, OK. Details of the Deal. Valued at $38.7 million, the contract is projected to be completed by Dec 31,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mrobusinesstoday.com

Boeing to deliver 12 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the Egyptian Air Force

The new Boeing foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million and the Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Boeing has been awarded an exclusive contract by the U.S. Army to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinook helicopters for the Egyptian Air Force. The new foreign military sale contract has been valued at $426 million. The Egyptian Air Force will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model. Egypt’s defence will benefit from the new helicopter’s advanced multi-mission capabilities. Team Chinook is led by the U.S. Army, which with 19 allied international customers, collectively operating a fleet of more than 950 aircraft.
US News and World Report

Pentagon Awards L3Harris $40 Million Anti-Drone Weapon Systems Contract

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense awarded L3Harris Technologies Inc a $40 million contract to deliver 14 anti-drone weapon systems to bolster Ukraine's security forces, the defense contractor said on Friday. The company said its Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) kit will allow Ukraine ground forces...
maritime-executive.com

Report: Iran is Converting Two Panamax Boxships Into "Drone Carriers"

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' boxship-to-warship conversion project appears to be aimed at producing drone carriers, according to Iranian social media and naval analyst H.I. Sutton. Last year, open-source intelligence analysts obtained a photo of what appeared to be a new IRGC "base ship" in shipyard at Bandar Abbas....

Comments / 0

Community Policy