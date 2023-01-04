Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: MJ Yeager sets Nouvel 3-point record
MJ Yeager is only a junior, so the record will only grow. Yeager made nine 3-pointers as part of a 42-point game, leading Saginaw Nouvel to an 82-68 non-conference win Tuesday over Kalamazoo Hackett.
See first MLive Saginaw 2022-23 girls basketball rankings
The 2022-23 Michigan high school girls basketball season heads into the 2023 portion of the schedule, with teams taking stock of themselves over the Christmas break. The teams have shown enough to begin the 2022-23 MLive Saginaw rankings, along with teams that are trending up heading into 2023.
Michigan receiver who starred in rivalry game to enter transfer portal
Andrel Anthony, the receiver who spurned his hometown school and starred in last year’s rivalry game against Michigan State, is the next Michigan player planning to depart. The wideout from East Lansing made his announcement late Wednesday in a post on social media, thanking head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for the opportunity to play at his dream school.
U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield
Telemus Capital, an independent wealth advisory firm based in Southfield, has signed its first Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) partnership in a deal with players of the University of Michigan football […] The post U-M’s Offensive Line Signs NIL Deal with Telemus in Southfield appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Were You Alive When Michigan Experienced its Warmest January?
January is typically the cloudiest and coldest month in the state of Michigan. However, things are looking (and feeling) a little different for the start of 2023. Depending on where in Michigan you live, you could experience record-breaking temps this week. Most of Michigan will see temps in the 40s today with things warming up even more on Wednesday. Yeah, we're talking temps in the mid-50s for some Michiganders. That's very warm for this time of year.
What Did Hurricane Ian Wash Up On The Shores of Detroit Michigan?
Even though Michigan doesn't get hurricanes like Florida, Hurricane Ian did manage to wash up something on the shores of Detroit. Hurricanes in the Great Lakes? No actual hurricane has ever been seen in Michigan under the true definition of a hurricane. Michigan can feel the after-effects of hurricanes with rain, thunderstorms, and even tornadoes but the state does not fall in the severe tropical storm category. So how could Hurricane Ian wash up anything on Michigan shores?
Grand Blanc High School's New Football Stadium Looks Great [PICS]
This $1.1M Home in Grand Blanc Gives Off Castle Vibes. This $1.1M home in Grand Blanc not only resembles a castle but also comes with a movie theatre, dance floor, stripper pole, interior sound system, 4 car garage with 2 additional spaces on lifts for parking/storage, and more. Grand Blanc...
Lottery winner ‘didn’t want to cause a scene’ in Michigan — so he screamed in his car
A 54-year-old man said he decided to buy a few Fantasy 5 lottery tickets in Michigan when he noticed the jackpot prize creep past $500,000. A few days after the drawing, he went to the store and began scanning his lottery tickets, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Michigan Lottery officials.
Details of multi-million dollar donations to MSU revealed after Detroit Free Press lawsuit
Details have been released about several donations worth tens of millions of dollars given to Michigan State University’s athletics program. That’s after the Detroit Free Press won a lawsuit against the school to release records of donor agreements that were related to football coach Mel Tucker’s $95 million 10-year contract.
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Former Bay City Commissioner, appliance shop owner Patricia Savage dies at 86
BAY CITY, MI - A former Bay City Commissioner and active community member passed away over the Christmas holiday weekend. Patricia Ann Savage on Sunday, Dec. 25 after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Savage had served in various community roles in the city, including as a city...
Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?
There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Three car crash in Canadian Lakes injures Mt. Pleasant woman
A Mt. Pleasant woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Mecosta County Monday. The Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of 100th ave and East Royal Rd in Canadian lakes. That's where an investigation revealed a Lansing woman operating a passenger van was turning right onto Royal Rd from 100th Ave. A Mt. Pleasant woman who was operating a Jeep, attempted to pass the turning van improperly on the right shoulder of the road then hit the van as it was turning.
Michigan Teen Rescues Man And 8 Pets From Burning Home
An alert Eagle Scout was told by his dad to check out a house he saw on fire, what he didn't know is he would soon be herding cats. A Safety Check Turned Into An Animal Rescue In New Baltimore. Last week, Owen Tisler was driving in his hometown of...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Man dies in car crash in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Oakland Township. The Oakland County Sheriff is looking for a driver that hit and killed a man from Shelby Township with their car. According to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, 22-year-old Benjamin Kable, who died in the crash, was a senior at Michigan State University.
'Worst nightmare': Family shattered after MSU student killed in hit-and-run
Ben Kable was just 22 years old when a person hit him with their car on Rochester Road just south of Whims Lane early Monday morning and drove off.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
