Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
WCVB
NFL: Week 18 schedule including Patriots-Bills matchup unchanged after Hamlin injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With fans and players still reeling after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday's game, the National Football League said that next week's games will continue as scheduled. That includes the New England Patriots' visit to Buffalo with the playoffs on the line.
NBC Sports
Perry: Patriots return to practice amid 'tough' week for players
FOXBORO -- It's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, but Patriots players and coaches looked as they often have during their pre-practice warmup routine this year. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton danced to an OutKast song blaring from speakers on the sideline. Jamie Collins and DeMarcus...
NBC Sports
Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium
NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation
FOXBORO, Mass. — No team in the NFL has had a tougher week than the Buffalo Bills, whose focus continues to be on the improved recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. But it’s also been a difficult, heavy week for the rest of the league, including the Patriots. Beyond having to prepare for what surely will be an emotionally charged game against the Bills on Sunday, New England’s players and coaches have dealt with their own feelings on what happened to Hamlin.
Patriots navigating uncertainty as matchup with Bills looms
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he's been leaning on his experience seeing Reggie Brown suffer a spinal cord injury on the field in 1997 as he helps his team deal with emotions about the injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NOLA.com
Derry’s Week 18 NFL Picks: Can Saints finish on high note? How do Bills respond vs. Patriots?
As we head into the final week of the 2022 NFL season, it is about this time I normally begin to reflect on all the prior weeks and the key games that either turned my personal campaign into an overall winner or loser. This week, I didn’t think about that...
NBC Sports
Perry: Patriots get good news on key playmaker entering Bills game
FOXBORO -- The Patriots got some good news on the injury front during Thursday's practice. They may have one of their top offensive playmakers available to them when they take on one of the game's best offenses in Buffalo. Rookie do-it-all athlete Marcus Jones (concussion) was present during a cloudy...
Boston Globe
‘Play the game’: Readers think the NFL should go ahead with Patriots-Bills
"The NFL will be under great pressure not due to human compassion, but due to their bankroll." Football fans are still reeling from Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The game was postponed as Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the hospital, but the rest of the season hangs in the balance as the NFL makes scheduling adjustments.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts
The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
4 biggest heroes in Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes stayed alive when they defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, winning 23-21 to improve to 8-8 and help them control their own destiny going into the final week of the season. Here are the Patriots’ four-biggest heroes from their win....
Why Damar Hamlin Injury, Aftermath Hit Home For Bill Belichick
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t typically tune into “Monday Night Football” when his Patriots aren’t participating. But he did this week, aiming to glean any insight he could about New England’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bills. Belichick was watching when Bills safety Damar...
NBC Sports
How will Bill Belichick prepare the Patriots to play the Bills?
The Damar Hamlin situation shook the NFL world this week and undoubtedly impacted the mental state of players across the league. It was a harsh reminder of the risks that come with playing the violent sport of football. Nonetheless, coaches are tasked with getting their players ready to suit up...
Former Patriots: Ted Karras went to Bills locker room after Damar Hamlin’s collapse
It’s easy to see when players go to other teams and make a big impact on the field and make big plays. But there are a lot of times when players leave the New England Patriots and go on to have a big impact off of the field. That’s the case for Ted Karras, who left to join the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency this past offseason.
WCVB
Here's who makes up emergency response team at Gillette Stadium for Patriots games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Like many across Massachusetts, Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher watched in horror as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle during "Monday Night Football." The 24-year-old Hamlin went into cardiac arrest as paramedics rushed onto the field in Cincinnati to save his life.
Brady wins Week 17, Mahomes takes big season lead into final week of Miami Herald NFL QB rankings
OLD-MAN STRENGTH: BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 17. BUT CHIEFS’ MAHOMES IS LARGE AND IN CHARGE AS MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS SAIL INTO FINAL WEEK: [Note: Because NFL announced Tuesday that Monday night’s suspended Bills-Bengals game would not be played this week, and might not at all, our rankings go on witthout that game.] Tampa Bay’s ageless Tom Brady wins Week 17 honors with a 58.60 point game while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seems headed comfortably to a season championship entering the final week of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ closest pursuer entering the week was Cincinnati’s Joe...
