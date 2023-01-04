ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NESN

What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots return to practice amid 'tough' week for players

FOXBORO -- It's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, but Patriots players and coaches looked as they often have during their pre-practice warmup routine this year. Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton danced to an OutKast song blaring from speakers on the sideline. Jamie Collins and DeMarcus...
NBC Sports

Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium

NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
NESN

Patriots Coach Praises Bill Belichick’s Handling Of Damar Hamlin Situation

FOXBORO, Mass. — No team in the NFL has had a tougher week than the Buffalo Bills, whose focus continues to be on the improved recovery of safety Damar Hamlin. But it’s also been a difficult, heavy week for the rest of the league, including the Patriots. Beyond having to prepare for what surely will be an emotionally charged game against the Bills on Sunday, New England’s players and coaches have dealt with their own feelings on what happened to Hamlin.
NBC Sports

Perry: Patriots get good news on key playmaker entering Bills game

FOXBORO -- The Patriots got some good news on the injury front during Thursday's practice. They may have one of their top offensive playmakers available to them when they take on one of the game's best offenses in Buffalo. Rookie do-it-all athlete Marcus Jones (concussion) was present during a cloudy...
Boston Globe

‘Play the game’: Readers think the NFL should go ahead with Patriots-Bills

"The NFL will be under great pressure not due to human compassion, but due to their bankroll." Football fans are still reeling from Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, where Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. The game was postponed as Hamlin continues to fight for his life in the hospital, but the rest of the season hangs in the balance as the NFL makes scheduling adjustments.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Texans-Colts

The Houston Texans are headed to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 18 NFL matchup. The Texans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17, while the Colts were taken down by the New York Giants in their weekend matchup. Here's everything you need from...
ClutchPoints

4 biggest heroes in Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes stayed alive when they defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, winning 23-21 to improve to 8-8 and help them control their own destiny going into the final week of the season. Here are the Patriots’ four-biggest heroes from their win....
NESN

Why Damar Hamlin Injury, Aftermath Hit Home For Bill Belichick

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick doesn’t typically tune into “Monday Night Football” when his Patriots aren’t participating. But he did this week, aiming to glean any insight he could about New England’s next opponent, the Buffalo Bills. Belichick was watching when Bills safety Damar...
NBC Sports

How will Bill Belichick prepare the Patriots to play the Bills?

The Damar Hamlin situation shook the NFL world this week and undoubtedly impacted the mental state of players across the league. It was a harsh reminder of the risks that come with playing the violent sport of football. Nonetheless, coaches are tasked with getting their players ready to suit up...
Miami Herald

Brady wins Week 17, Mahomes takes big season lead into final week of Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

OLD-MAN STRENGTH: BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 17. BUT CHIEFS’ MAHOMES IS LARGE AND IN CHARGE AS MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS SAIL INTO FINAL WEEK: [Note: Because NFL announced Tuesday that Monday night’s suspended Bills-Bengals game would not be played this week, and might not at all, our rankings go on witthout that game.] Tampa Bay’s ageless Tom Brady wins Week 17 honors with a 58.60 point game while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes seems headed comfortably to a season championship entering the final week of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ closest pursuer entering the week was Cincinnati’s Joe...

