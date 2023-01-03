LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU’s Emari Demercado grew up in Inglewood, California, and saw the Hollywood Park property transformed from an old race track to a multi-billion dollar development that includes SoFi Stadium. On Monday night, the running back will play his final college game less than five minutes from where he grew up when the No. 3 Horned Frogs (13-1) face No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in the College Football Playoff championship game. “To be able to have my whole childhood here, leave, go to Texas and be able to finish my college career back here, it’s almost like a script,” Demercado said Saturday during media day. Even though SoFi Stadium opened in 2020, Demercado said it still feels brand new to him, and he is like a tourist every time he drives by it. The Horned Frogs visited the stadium on Friday after arriving in Southern California.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO