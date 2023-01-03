This new BetRivers Ohio bonus code is a great option to celebrate the launch of the new sports betting market. Ohio residents can see up to $500 returned as a second-chance bet on their first BetRivers wager. Using promo code PLAYRIV, fans will gain access to this promotion. If your first bet wins, count that new money! If it loses, BetRivers will add a second-chance bet to your account equal to the same amount.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO