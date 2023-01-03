Read full article on original website
State Lawmakers Look To Legalize Kentucky Sports Betting In 2023
Kentucky lawmakers are entering the 2023 legislative session and sports betting is on the agenda. Lawmakers failed to pass legislation in 2022 due to several reasons, including the inclusion of gray machines across the state. This session sees legislators aiming to come to a consensus and finally pass sports betting in Kentucky.
Tribal Sports Wagering Bill In Oklahoma Aims To Launch The Market
An Oklahoma sports betting bill could become a reality if lawmakers are able to come to a consensus. Heading into the 2023 legislative session, HB 1027 will be up for discussion. This bill was pre-filed last year by Rep. Ken Luttrell and aims to update the tribal compact to include sports wagering options.
$500 BetRivers Sportsbook Ohio Bonus Code: 2nd Chance Bet Promo
This new BetRivers Ohio bonus code is a great option to celebrate the launch of the new sports betting market. Ohio residents can see up to $500 returned as a second-chance bet on their first BetRivers wager. Using promo code PLAYRIV, fans will gain access to this promotion. If your first bet wins, count that new money! If it loses, BetRivers will add a second-chance bet to your account equal to the same amount.
