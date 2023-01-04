Read full article on original website
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Samia: the singer-songwriter with violent hooks, famous parents and a sensational second album
Now living in Nashville, the 26-year-old is back with a raw but poised second album, Honey. She talks being a nepo baby, disenchantment with the industry and why optimism is the saddest thing in the world
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Popculture
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’
Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
DJ Sabrina the Teenage DJ: the cheeky dance producer who’s been mistaken for Aphex Twin
The pseudonymous dance producer’s sample-dense beats cast a spell in the pandemic that’s set to last
NME
Adam Lambert covers Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’
Adam Lambert has shared a new cover of Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ from his forthcoming album – listen below. Lambert will release new covers album ‘High Drama’ on February 24, 2023, featuring songs including Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’ and a recently released cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
Courtney Love says Kurt Cobain, Lana Del Rey only ‘true musical geniuses’
Alt icon Courtney Love joined Marc Maron on his WTF podcast this week while in London in the midst of finishing up her first record in over a decade, spilling the beans on a number of realizations she’s come upon after a lifetime of ups and downs.
SFGate
Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan
Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan. “Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.
Kacey Musgraves’ Songwriting Inspired by “Nuances of Being a Human”
For Kacey Musgraves, song inspiration comes from the subtle moments in life. Opening up to The Cut, Musgraves reveals that it’s not the grandiose parts of life that inform her songwriting, but rather the “emotions” and “nuances” in between those big moments. She says that inspiration will seemingly come out of nowhere, whether in an argument, a sign she passes on the street or a thought that pops into her head when she’s doing a mundane activity like laundry.
Ciara Shares Excitement for the New Year in Upbeat 2022 Recap Video
Ciara is welcoming 2023 with open arms. The pop sensation, 37, shared a highlight reel recounting all of the special moments that occurred in 2022 a few days after celebrating the New Year–and she can't wait to see what this year has in store for her. The commemorative video...
BBC
Sound Of 2023: Fred Again's emotive electronica earns second place
Fred Gibson, aka house musician Fred Again, is one of the best-connected people in the music industry. Mentored by Brian Eno as a teenager, he made his name as a writer-producer on hits like George Ezra's Shotgun, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, Stormzy's Own It and Charli XCX's After The Afterparty.
musictimes.com
Daft Punk Releases RARE 1997 Performance Video Amid Disbandment [WATCH]
Many fans are still sad almost two years after Daft Punk announced their disbandment, but they recently dropped a very rare video of their previous performance in the late 90s, proving that they were ahead of any musician's time because of their modernity and a fresh new take on music.
NME
‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene
The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
Willy Chirino Talks Celebrating 50 Years in Music With First Album in Over a Decade, ‘Sigo Pa’lante’
Willy Chirino is celebrating his 50-year music career with a series of tributes, activities and releases — including a mural in Miami’s Calle Ocho, a street with his name in New Jersey, a museum exhibition, a concert and a new album. The singer-songwriter behind salsa classics like “Medias Negras” and “Pobre Diabla” was waiting for the right moment to release Sigo Pa’lante, his first studio album in more than a decade, which finally came out in December. With reggaetón becoming more and more entrenched in popular taste, he says he was taking his time to study the landscape. “There was a transition...
Mac DeMarco Set to Release ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’
Mac DeMarco’s upcoming release is more than an album. It’s a journey. The jangle pop singer-songwriter set out on a road trip to record what would become his latest instrumental effort, titled Five Easy Hot Dogs. “The plan was to start driving north, and not go home to Los Angeles until I was done with a record,” he said in a statement. “Kind of like being on tour, except there werenʼt any shows, and Iʼd just be burning money.”
