Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Rolling Stone

‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs

SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Variety

Foo Fighters Confirm Band Will Continue After Taylor Hawkins’ Death: ‘He’ll Be There in Spirit’

Foo Fighters confirmed on Saturday that the band will continue after drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death in March, telling fans that they will see them “soon.” “As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the post begins. “Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,”...
NME

Adam Lambert covers Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’

Adam Lambert has shared a new cover of Bonnie Tyler classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ from his forthcoming album – listen below. Lambert will release new covers album ‘High Drama’ on February 24, 2023, featuring songs including Billie Eilish’s ‘Getting Older’ and a recently released cover of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.
The Independent

Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration

Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
SFGate

Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan

Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan. “Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.
American Songwriter

Kacey Musgraves’ Songwriting Inspired by “Nuances of Being a Human”

For Kacey Musgraves, song inspiration comes from the subtle moments in life. Opening up to The Cut, Musgraves reveals that it’s not the grandiose parts of life that inform her songwriting, but rather the “emotions” and “nuances” in between those big moments. She says that inspiration will seemingly come out of nowhere, whether in an argument, a sign she passes on the street or a thought that pops into her head when she’s doing a mundane activity like laundry.
BBC

Sound Of 2023: Fred Again's emotive electronica earns second place

Fred Gibson, aka house musician Fred Again, is one of the best-connected people in the music industry. Mentored by Brian Eno as a teenager, he made his name as a writer-producer on hits like George Ezra's Shotgun, Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits, Stormzy's Own It and Charli XCX's After The Afterparty.
musictimes.com

Daft Punk Releases RARE 1997 Performance Video Amid Disbandment [WATCH]

Many fans are still sad almost two years after Daft Punk announced their disbandment, but they recently dropped a very rare video of their previous performance in the late 90s, proving that they were ahead of any musician's time because of their modernity and a fresh new take on music.
NME

‘White Noise’: watch the surreal LCD Soundsystem dance scene

The LCD Soundsystem dance scene from White Noise has been shared online – you can watch it below. Released on Netflix on December 30, the ’80s-set absurdist comedy-drama stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film was written and directed by Noah Baumbach – a longtime...
Billboard

Willy Chirino Talks Celebrating 50 Years in Music With First Album in Over a Decade, ‘Sigo Pa’lante’

Willy Chirino is celebrating his 50-year music career with a series of tributes, activities and releases — including a mural in Miami’s Calle Ocho, a street with his name in New Jersey, a museum exhibition, a concert and a new album. The singer-songwriter behind salsa classics like “Medias Negras” and “Pobre Diabla” was waiting for the right moment to release Sigo Pa’lante, his first studio album in more than a decade, which finally came out in December. With reggaetón becoming more and more entrenched in popular taste, he says he was taking his time to study the landscape. “There was a transition...
American Songwriter

Mac DeMarco Set to Release ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’

Mac DeMarco’s upcoming release is more than an album. It’s a journey. The jangle pop singer-songwriter set out on a road trip to record what would become his latest instrumental effort, titled Five Easy Hot Dogs. “The plan was to start driving north, and not go home to Los Angeles until I was done with a record,” he said in a statement. “Kind of like being on tour, except there werenʼt any shows, and Iʼd just be burning money.”
