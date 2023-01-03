ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

ksqd.org

The Eye of the Artist with Melissa Kreisa and Dag Weiser

Talk of the Bay, Thursday, January 5, 2023 features artist Dag Weiser and Melissa Kreisa of “Curated by the Sea” Gallery on Front Street. Melissa hosts dozens of local artists and will be revealing exciting new exhibits planned for 2023. Dag Weiser will share about his artistic journey and the incredibly moving, interactive cardboard installation “The All Knowing, All Seeing Eye” now on view at Curated by the Sea.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening

We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Emergency shelter opening Wednesday at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In anticipation of the next storm, the city of Santa Cruz will open an emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. The shelter will open on Wednesday. No exact time has been announced. Pets on a leash or in carriers are welcome.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County Storm Central: Read the latest updates on Wednesday's storm

Yet another atmospheric river is set to hit Santa Cruz County starting soon after midnight Tuesday. Local officials expect the brunt of the damage to be known and visible by mid-afternoon Wednesday, both as the storm endures and increases its impact. Keep checking back here as Lookout correspondents will stay close to the county's emergency operations centers to bring you the latest through the day.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
kion546.com

Flood & Wind Warnings Tonight!

A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor

A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn’t waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead of him, Mahan is building out... The post Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33

SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

