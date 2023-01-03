Read full article on original website
ksqd.org
The Eye of the Artist with Melissa Kreisa and Dag Weiser
Talk of the Bay, Thursday, January 5, 2023 features artist Dag Weiser and Melissa Kreisa of “Curated by the Sea” Gallery on Front Street. Melissa hosts dozens of local artists and will be revealing exciting new exhibits planned for 2023. Dag Weiser will share about his artistic journey and the incredibly moving, interactive cardboard installation “The All Knowing, All Seeing Eye” now on view at Curated by the Sea.
Santa Cruz County Storm: Where We Stand Wednesday Evening
We're still midway through the impact of this storm. "The weather service is saying maybe not as much rain as initially expected, but higher winds," says Melodye Serino, deputy county chief administrative officer. "So we may not have as much flooding, but we'll have road problems because trees will come down, debris will get into the waterways." As dawn breaks tomorrow, we'll see the extent of the damage.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County storm coverage: Additional evacuation orders, warnings given
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The majority of the storm has passed and there was no reports of widespread flooding or damage, but evacuation orders and warnings are still in place across the county. Santa Cruz County Evacuation Orders. >>Find your zone, here. The county has issued evacuation orders for...
KSBW.com
Emergency shelter opening Wednesday at Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — In anticipation of the next storm, the city of Santa Cruz will open an emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium, 307 Church St., Santa Cruz. The shelter will open on Wednesday. No exact time has been announced. Pets on a leash or in carriers are welcome.
Mandatory Evacuation orders issued for Soquel Village, Rio Del Mar, and Paradise Park
Officials are now calling for mandatory evacuation for increasing areas of the county, with Mid-County being a focal point.
Santa Cruz County Storm Central: Read the latest updates on Wednesday's storm
Yet another atmospheric river is set to hit Santa Cruz County starting soon after midnight Tuesday. Local officials expect the brunt of the damage to be known and visible by mid-afternoon Wednesday, both as the storm endures and increases its impact. Keep checking back here as Lookout correspondents will stay close to the county's emergency operations centers to bring you the latest through the day.
kion546.com
Flood & Wind Warnings Tonight!
A potent storm system packed with a deep stream of moisture will begin impacting our area Wednesday morning. Expect constant moderate rain in the coastal mountains Wednesday enhanced by a frontal system late Wednesday into Thursday. Flooding looks likely on creeks and streams in Santa Cruz County and on the Big Sur Coast. It will be possible in many other low areas. If that weren’t enough, a long period wind event will also begin on Wednesday morning and could last all the way until Thursday morning. Sustained winds of 30-50mph likely for the exposed coast and ridges, with gusts over 60mph possible. Due to recent rains causing saturated soils and drought-stressed trees, it is even more likely that we will see trees down with blocked roads, power outages, and property damage. More rain is then possible this weekend with weaker systems moving through, the storm door will remain open through next week.
Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor
A photo hanging in the lobby of San Jose City Hall still lists Mayor Matt Mahan as the District 10 councilmember. While the title will be updated soon, Mahan, who was sworn in on Dec. 29 and took the helm Sunday, isn’t waiting around. With a limited two-year term ahead of him, Mahan is building out... The post Say hello to San Jose’s new mayor appeared first on San José Spotlight.
40 years ago, Santa Cruz County's most deadly storm
Ahead of the most intense part of Wednesday storm, dangerous winter storms in Santa Cruz often conjure up memories of 1982's disastrous storm.
Disgraced eBay exec wielded power at San Jose City Hall
A disgraced ex-eBay employee helped make high-level decisions for former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo three months after he lost his job at the tech giant for his alleged part in a stalking campaign. Boys and Girls Club Silicon Valley CEO Steve Wymer, who was fired by eBay in September...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bay Area storm live updates: San Jose announces State of Emergency
On Tuesday, the City of San Jose proclaimed a State of Emergency ahead of the atmospheric river weather event.
Bay Area icon sells out 3 nights at haunted San Francisco venue the Chapel
The show was like an "'Alice in Wonderland' punk rock fever dream."
lookout.co
Chill Out Café, Golden City Chinese close after 20-plus years
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. As 2022 came to an end, so...
When to expect the heaviest rain in the SF Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone was 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Mudslide in San Jose closes Sierra Road
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A section of Sierra Road in San Jose is closed due to a mudslide. The impacted area is on the 5000 block of Sierra Road. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area. Earlier on Wednesday, a Richmond neighborhood was evacuated due to a potential landslide. This is a developing […]
KTVU FOX 2
Guadalupe River in San Jose is rising fast in latest Bay Area storm
Amanda Quintana is along the Guadalupe River in San Jose where unhoused people are living in tents. In prior years, some people have almost drowned.
KSBW.com
Kids science camp in Boulder Creek evacuated due to potential bridge collapse
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Wednesday afternoon, before the atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz Mountains, hundreds of kids had to be evacuated. Approximately 200 children from the Bay Area were evacuated from a science camp in Boulder Creek by Santa Cruz Metro buses. The children were evacuated due to...
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
