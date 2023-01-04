EVANSTON, Ill. - Michigan State women's basketball earned its fourth-straight win with a 71-64 victory over Northwestern on Monday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Spartans improved 10-5 overall and improved to 2-2 in Big Ten action. This was MSU's first win at Welsh-Ryan since 2014. The Wildcats fall to 6-7 overall and 0-3 in league action.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO