How Dividend Growth Investing Works
Dividend growth (DG) investing is a strategy for profiting in the stock market. It’s a business model for running your personal investing. In constructing and managing your portfolio, DG investing focuses primarily on reliably getting ever-increasing income from your stocks rather than on stock prices and capital gains. The...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
TechCrunch
3 ways PE firms can ensure relevant due diligence for M&A targets ahead of a recession
That said, while private equity deal activity declined only by a bit in Q3, when compared to the years prior to COVID, it actually increased slightly. As for Q4, there was already chatter, particularly in the lower U.S. midmarket, that deal volumes might increase due to the rush to close deals before the year ended.
thediwire.com
Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund Announces Special Distribution
Bluerock High Income Institutional Credit Fund (Tickers: IIMAX, IIMCX, IIMWX), an income-focused interval fund with a portfolio comprised of pools of diversified collateralized loan obligations, paid its quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as a special distribution to shareholders of record as of Dec. 29, 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Platform PeerBerry Reports that Investors Funded €537.5M of Loans Last Year
In 2022, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 537.5 million in loans.”. In total, during the entire period of PeerBerry’s activity (within 5 years of the platform’s operation), PeerBerry’s investors “funded EUR 1.5 billion in loans.”. According to the monthly volume of funded loans, PeerBerry claims it...
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
NASDAQ
Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market
Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
kalkinemedia.com
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
thediwire.com
Capital Square Promotes Industry Vet to Executive Vice President
Capital Square, a sponsor of tax-advantaged real estate investments, announced the promotion of Mark Mercado to executive vice president, investment programs and operations. “I have worked with Mark Mercado for nearly two decades,” said Louis Rogers, founder and co-chief executive officer of Capital Square. “He is a superstar able to handle complex, stressful projects with ease. We are thrilled to have Mark continue to lead the West Coast office and manage two important teams at Capital Square.”
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
Zacks.com
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
NASDAQ
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Apple's market valuation falls to under $2 trillion
Supply chain concerns for iPhones in China have driven Apple's market value below $2 trillion on Tuesday, forcing the company to join Microsoft and petroleum giant Saudi Aramco in falling under the mark.
msn.com
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Can Buy With Confidence in a Bear Market
Recession fears sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. But while the index itself is down 35%, certain dividend-paying constituents have fallen less sharply. For instance, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have seen their share prices drop 30% and 24%, respectively. That illustrates...
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Roper Technologies (ROP)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/23, Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6825, payable on 1/23/23. As a percentage of ROP's recent stock price of $438.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%. In general, dividends...
via.news
Betterware De Mexico, S.A.P.I De C.V., American Capital Agency Corp., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX), American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNCP), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I de C.V. (BWMX) 6.85 0.29% 24.08% 2022-12-19...
