Dutch Airline Cutting Service and Blocking Off a Toilet On China Flights in Response to Worsening COVID Situation
The Dutch flag carrier KLM is to give flight attendants working on services from China access to hospital-grade face masks and splash-resistant goggles. The decision followed direct requests from flight attendants who felt uneasy working on flights in the region due to the worsening COVID-19 outbreak in China. A spokesperson...
Cathay Pacific to increase capacity to Mainland China
With the changes in entry and quarantine in Mainland China, Cathay Pacific is responding by adding capacity, offering 61 return flights per week between Hong Kong and 13 Mainland cities. The move comes about as the Hong Kong SAR Government’s latest measures to facilitate quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and...
COVID-positive Chinese tourist goes on the run in South Korea
Seoul — When China suddenly lifted its draconian COVID-19 restrictions last month, permitting residents to travel again, the number of Chinese tourists flying into South Korea and other popular vacation destinations in the region surged. Concern over high infection rates in China and a lack of clear data from Beijing about its epidemic saw Seoul and other capitals quickly impose new restrictions, demanding once again that Chinese travelers show a recent negative COVID test.
RPT-FACTBOX-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers
(Repeats earlier story with no changes to the text) Jan 5 (Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there surged following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data. PLACES IMPOSING CURBS. UNITED STATES.
Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report
Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
Qantas flight to Philippines forced to turn back to Sydney as authorities close airspace
A Manila-bound Qantas plane was forced to turn around mid-flight and return to Sydney after an air traffic control malfunction forced Philippine authorities to shut down the country’s airspace. Flight QF19 departed Sydney shortly before 1pm local time on New Year’s Day and was about three hours into its...
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers
Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
Chinese tourists are ready to travel abroad again. Here's why some countries are hesitant
China announced it will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals and resume outbound travel for Chinese citizens. But the announcement sparked concern among some overseas governments as China's Covid cases skyrocket.
Airplane Art – United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER at Geneva Airport
It’s New Year’s Day and also a Sunday – so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER taxiing at Geneva Airport as it prepares for the transatlantic leg to return to its hub of Newark International Airport.
Meet the ‘Kraken’ COVID variant—the dominant new Omicron ‘escape strain’ experts say is the most transmissible yet
XBB.1.5 has rapidly replaced other variants in some European countries and in the Northeast U.S., according to the WHO—a growth advantage concerning experts.
US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China
The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
IndiGo Jan 2023 Domestic Network Additions
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo in the first half of January 2023 schedules new domestic routes, to/from Bangalore and Goa Dabolim. Planned operation as follows.
Revealed: Covid tests on arrival from China optional as government accused of ‘muddled thinking’
Passengers from China who arrive in the UK next week will not face compulsory Covid tests on arrival, it can be revealed.In stark contrast to other countries, testing at Heathrow airport will be voluntary, and those who test positive will neither be quarantined or ordered to self-isolate. The government is bringing back travel restrictions for passengers from mainland China – excluding Hong Kong – on Thursday 5 January. They must present a negative test before boarding a direct flight to London Heathrow or Manchester, currently the only two arrival points.Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread...
Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China
BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
South Korea to require COVID tests for Hong Kong, Macau travellers
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday it will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macau, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’
A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
Passengers kicked off AirAsia flight to Thailand after having profane meltdown: video
Two Aussie travelers on their way to Phuket have been filmed lashing out at passengers before being booted off the AirAsia flight by patient airline staff. The pair were on board the morning flight from Kuala Lumpur on Boxing Day when a concerned passenger started filming. The pair get out of their seats to the applause of the other passengers who think they’re peacefully leaving, but they’re just getting started. “We’re not getting off – f–ing d–kheads,” a man wearing black snaps. His travel partner in red chimes in. “F–king mutts,” he says. “We’ll see yas there, aye?” “I’m coming to Thailand – watch,” the man in...
