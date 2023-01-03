ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cathay Pacific to increase capacity to Mainland China

With the changes in entry and quarantine in Mainland China, Cathay Pacific is responding by adding capacity, offering 61 return flights per week between Hong Kong and 13 Mainland cities. The move comes about as the Hong Kong SAR Government’s latest measures to facilitate quarantine-free travel between Hong Kong and...
CBS News

COVID-positive Chinese tourist goes on the run in South Korea

Seoul — When China suddenly lifted its draconian COVID-19 restrictions last month, permitting residents to travel again, the number of Chinese tourists flying into South Korea and other popular vacation destinations in the region surged. Concern over high infection rates in China and a lack of clear data from Beijing about its epidemic saw Seoul and other capitals quickly impose new restrictions, demanding once again that Chinese travelers show a recent negative COVID test.
kalkinemedia.com

RPT-FACTBOX-Countries mandate COVID tests for China travellers

(Repeats earlier story with no changes to the text) Jan 5 (Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases there surged following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. China has rejected criticism of its COVID data. PLACES IMPOSING CURBS. UNITED STATES.
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
TheStreet

Delta, United, American Airlines Have Better News for Passengers

Anyone who had to travel by air over the past week will know the extent of the chaos taking place at many U.S. airports. As storms and extreme weather hit both coasts and the midwest, airports in multiple cities were dealing with a deluge of canceled flights, stranded passengers and the rebooking and administrative mess created as a result.
The Independent

US imposes Covid-19 testing requirement on travellers arriving from China

The United States will require travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test result from 5 January, federal health officials announced on Wednesday.Passengers flying to the US from China, Hong Kong and Macau will need to get a test no more than two days before flying and present the results to their airline before boarding.The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) comes after Beijing’s easing of its “zero Covid” policy led to rapid rise in infections.The new requirement follows similar moves from Italy, Japan, India and Taiwan. The rule will apply to all...
aeroroutes.com

IndiGo Jan 2023 Domestic Network Additions

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo in the first half of January 2023 schedules new domestic routes, to/from Bangalore and Goa Dabolim. Planned operation as follows.
The Independent

Revealed: Covid tests on arrival from China optional as government accused of ‘muddled thinking’

Passengers from China who arrive in the UK next week will not face compulsory Covid tests on arrival, it can be revealed.In stark contrast to other countries, testing at Heathrow airport will be voluntary, and those who test positive will neither be quarantined or ordered to self-isolate. The government is bringing back travel restrictions for passengers from mainland China – excluding Hong Kong – on Thursday 5 January. They must present a negative test before boarding a direct flight to London Heathrow or Manchester, currently the only two arrival points.Since Beijing abandoned its “zero Covid” policy, the virus has spread...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Canada, Australia impose COVID rules on travelers from China

BEIJING — (AP) — Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travelers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that were in place for much of the pandemic.
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
New York Post

Passengers kicked off AirAsia flight to Thailand after having profane meltdown: video

Two Aussie travelers on their way to Phuket have been filmed lashing out at passengers before being booted off the AirAsia flight by patient airline staff. The pair were on board the morning flight from Kuala Lumpur on Boxing Day when a concerned passenger started filming. The pair get out of their seats to the applause of the other passengers who think they’re peacefully leaving, but they’re just getting started. “We’re not getting off – f–ing d–kheads,” a man wearing black snaps. His travel partner in red chimes in. “F–king mutts,” he says. “We’ll see yas there, aye?” “I’m coming to Thailand – watch,” the man in...

