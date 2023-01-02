ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bonnie
1d ago

Kudos to you! My husband’s son is a 33 year old autistic man and can’t even do that. He has been babied all his life and has had no expectations for his future. Now that we’re aging, my husband worries about what will happen to his son when he passes away.

Mom reveals hilarious tip for handling her toddler's tantrum: 'Works every time'

Tantrums are very common, especially in children between the ages of 1 and 4. The early years, between 1 and 4, are sometimes referred to as the "terrible 2s". More than half of toddlers throw tantrums at least once a week as they vent their frustration and protest their lack of control. While they're an integral part of a toddler's repertoire, tantrums can worry parents. When they happen infrequently, tantrums are not a big deal and are best ignored. That is when they become frequent or intense, parents need to find out the cause and find ways to prevent it.If your toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try zoomies. According to one Georgia mother, your baby not only stops crying but feels calmer.
Mom goes on surprise solo vacation to make her husband know what exactly 'doing a good job' means

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 30, 2021. It has since been updated. A woman left feeling like a single parent despite being married and living with her husband is, sadly, a tale as old as time. Way too many women across the world are too familiar with this scenario and utterly frustrated because of it. "What’s most remarkable about the mom job, however, is, ironically, not the enormity of it," Nancy Colier, a psychotherapist and mindfulness teacher, wrote for Psychology Today. "What's most remarkable is the fact that (from my research) most moms feel unappreciated. Moms from all walks of life describe feeling unacknowledged and unseen for what they do and are for their families."
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John reveals biggest regret about 6-year-old’s final Christmas

There’s not always tomorrow. The father of tragic child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey revealed his biggest regret about his daughter’s final Christmas — after she was given a new bike. “We went out in the back alley and she rode it up and down the alley a couple of times,” her dad, John, told The US Sun of the 1996 holiday at the family’s Boulder, Colo., home. But the heartbroken father said that instead of spending time with her as she rode, he rushed his excited 6-year-old daughter along, eager to get to their holiday meal with friends on time. “I said,...
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner

A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family.  She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
