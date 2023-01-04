CEO Transitions: Accor, Victoria’s Secret, Vertiv, BharatPe, Hy-Vee, Tradeweb, and The Clearing House (TCH)…

Retail Victoria’s Secret Victoria’s Secret Brand CEO Amy Hauk will resign after eight months of running the lingerie giant. Hauk, who also the CEO of the company’s youth-leaning Pink apparel brand, notified Victoria’s Secret of her decision to resign on Dec. 27, 2022. She will leave the company effective March 31 to spend more time with family. Following Hauk’s departure, Martin Waters will continue to serve as CEO and will also assume the responsibilities of Brand CEO. Shares of VS&Co. dropped roughly 8 percent following the news during after-hours trading. Earlier this week, the company completed its $400 million acquisition of rival brand Adore Me. Designer Brands Inc. Designer Brands Inc.‘s board...

15 HOURS AGO