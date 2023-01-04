CEO Transitions: Accor, Victoria’s Secret, Vertiv, BharatPe, Hy-Vee, Tradeweb, and The Clearing House (TCH)…

Read full article on original website
Martin Waters Taking Charge at Victoria's Secret, Amy Hauk to Leave
The New Year has brought a new look from Victoria’s Secret & Co. with a big leadership changeup and the completion of the $400 million-plus acquisition of Adore Me. Amy Hauk, who became chief executive officer of the Victoria’s Secret brand in a restructuring in July, is leaving the company as of March 31. In addition to leading the flagship brand, Hauk had been CEO of the Pink business since 2018.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show: Red Carpet Photos The pending departure was revealed in a...
Shuffle Board: Victoria’s Secret, Stitch Fix Lead CEO Changes
Retail Victoria’s Secret Victoria’s Secret Brand CEO Amy Hauk will resign after eight months of running the lingerie giant. Hauk, who also the CEO of the company’s youth-leaning Pink apparel brand, notified Victoria’s Secret of her decision to resign on Dec. 27, 2022. She will leave the company effective March 31 to spend more time with family. Following Hauk’s departure, Martin Waters will continue to serve as CEO and will also assume the responsibilities of Brand CEO. Shares of VS&Co. dropped roughly 8 percent following the news during after-hours trading. Earlier this week, the company completed its $400 million acquisition of rival brand Adore Me. Designer Brands Inc. Designer Brands Inc.‘s board...
