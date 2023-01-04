Read full article on original website
Carpenter leads the PG Lady Hawks in big win at Dangerfield
The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks came out hot From the start and finished with a lopsided victory defeating the hometown Lady Tigers in Daingerfield 59-22. None hotter in this one than Madison Carpenter who put up a team leading 16 points. Other top scorers tonight for the Lady Hawks were:
Sulphur Springs Wildcats, North Hopkins Panthers and Saltillo Lady Lions All Crack Top 10
The first update of 2023 has been made to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’s Top-25 poll. In 2022 we saw three teams from Hopkins County continuously climb their way up their respective ladders, and they’re setting the bar high for the first week in 2023, setting a new milestone, as all three of them have cracked the Top-10 in their respective classifications.
Obituary – J.D. Hudson
A memorial service for Joshua David Hudson, age 43 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Hudson passed away on December 25, 2022. Joshua was born on September 7, 1979, in Sulphur...
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
Why does an Eiffel Tower replica in East Texas wear a cowboy hat? Watch the story of Paris, Texas
Paris was founded in the 1840s, and quickly became a hub for business and culture in Northeast Texas. Unfortunately, in 1916, a massive fire destroyed much of the downtown, forcing the town's residents to rebuild. Within 5 years, the downtown area was built back up again, featuring buildings that reflect the numerous architectural styles of the early 20th century.
Woman hurt after rollover crash in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bennington woman was taken to the hospital after rolling her car in Bryan County Monday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Saramac Ln and Sulphur Springs Rd. Troopers said a car driven by 73-year-old Peggy J. Ward was northbound on Saramac Ln...
Denison man charged with evading arrest after running from police
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he fled the scene of a traffic stop. Police said 34-year-old Chad Hughes was pulled over for a traffic violation Sunday, before leading deputies on a chase. According to a press release from the...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 04)
There was a burglary in the 500-block of NW 3rd reported Tuesday morning at 6:09 after someone had gained access through a window on the south side of the residence, and the victim reported a go-cart and stereo speakers were missing. The incident is under investigation. Police worked forgery in...
Shots Reportedly Fired, 1 Injured On South Broadway Street
South Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs from Lee Street to West Industrial Drive was closed to traffic shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, as officers work an area where gunshots were reportedly fired and one person was reportedly injured. No official statement had been released by local law enforcement at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
POLICE: Fatal officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
Man Shot Jan. 2 During Foot Pursuit Confirmed Dead
Deceased Allegedly Threatened Others On Holiday Drive, Pointed Gun At Officers. The man who was shot during a foot pursuit with local authorities Jan. 2 died as a result of his injuries, officials confirmed Tuesday morning. Texas Rangers are investigating, and the name of the deceased is not at this time being released by authorities. The police officer who fired his weapon is on administrative while Texas Rangers investigate.
2 Teens, 1 Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Three people — two teens and a Cumby man — were arrested for disorderly conduct, while a medical complaint resulted in one intoxication arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. West Main Street Fight. Cumby Police responded at 3:53 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023, to a disturbance on West Main...
One Dead In SSPD Officer Involved Shooting.
Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
Titus County Deputies Looking For Stolen ATV
Titus County Deputies are investigating the theft of a Lime Green and Black 2021 Can-AM ATV. The robbery occurred between 8:00 pm on Friday, December 30, and 1:00 pm on New Year’s Day on a property in the 1000 block of FM 4000 where they parked the ATV. The owner is offering a $2,500 reward.
Two Bryan Co. residents arrested for possession of meth
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -A man and woman from Bryan County are in custody after Hugo Police made a traffic stop on West Jackson Street Friday. Forrest Perryman, 58 and Esperanza Hernandez, 31 were in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said Hernandez gave a false name...
67 Arrests Wraps Up 2022 For Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Office
It was the last week of the old year leading up to the first day of the new year, what was it like? 67 total were arrested in Bowie County last week. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 20 of those while 47 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO.
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
