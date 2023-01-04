Sulphur Springs Police responded Sunday evening at about 5:51 to investigate a report that a man was armed and had threatened to harm himself and others. Officers located the suspect in the Royal Inn Motel parking lot, and a brief foot chase ended with the individual pointing a handgun at the officers. A Sulphur Springs Police Officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect. Officers applied First Aid to the suspect, but he died of his wounds. They have not identified the suspect, and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the investigation by Texas Rangers.

