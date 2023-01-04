Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Netflix viewers spot One Direction blunder in heist drama ‘Kaleidoscope’
Netflix viewers have pointed out a One Direction-related blunder in new heist drama Kaleidoscope. The new series, which was released on the streaming platform on January 1, follows a master thief and his crew as they attempt to pull off a mega heist worth $7billion (£5.8million). The story is told from eight different perspectives, with viewers able to watch each colour-coded episode in whatever order they choose.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be. Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family. Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage. SISTER WIVES' ROBYN BROWN 'QUESTIONING' HER MARRIAGE TO KODY AFTER CHRISTINE & JANELLE'S EXIT,...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Catch Robyn Brown ‘Manipulating Kody in Real-Time’ in Season 17 Finale
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, is caught 'manipulating Kody in real-time' in the season 17 finale when she excuses his behavior after he apologizes. Here's what the fans thought.
WHAS 11
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
NME
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson welcome baby boy
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child, a boy named Sidney. Osbourne announced her pregnancy back in May 2022 by sharing a photo of herself holding a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. At the time, she wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma.”
NME
Watch Cardi B ring in 2023 by singing Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’
Cardi B rang in the new year with a performance at a Miami nightclub where, shortly after the clock struck 12, she briefly sang Fall Out Boy‘s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’ a cappella. TikTok user @lippyleah filmed the moment at at E11EVEN nightclub, sharing a video...
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Decision on Future With Reality Series
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has split from Kody and moved away from the family's Nevada residence, leaving many to wonder about her future with the reality series. Now, in a new TikTok post, Christine has revealed her decision on whether or not to stay with the show. "I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives," she told her fans and followers in the Dec. 28 clip.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family Album With 3 Kids
The Brovarnik bunch! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the proud parents of three — and they are always keeping fans updated on their self-proclaimed family chaos. “It’s chaotic,” Loren exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 about becoming a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ariel that September. “Some people, like, […]
Heart-Eye Hysteria & Headlines: 2022’s Shocking & Swoon-Worthy Celebrity Weddings And Engagements
In 2022 love was in the air, especially for some celebrity couples who made things all the way official with proposals and wedding ceremonies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by REEM Photography (@photosbyreem) As the year comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the celebrities who proudly posted their love and […]
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
NME
K-pop girl group Cignature announce comeback with mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’
J9 Entertainment girl group Cignature will be making a long-awaited comeback with the mini-album ‘My Little Aurora’ this month. On January 3 at Midnight KST, the K-pop group unveiled the first concept image for ‘My Little Aurora’. The upcoming record is due out on January 17 at 6pm KST, and will mark the septet’s third mini-album.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates 'New Goals' in Dazzling Clip
Christine Brown has given "Sister Wives" fans an insight on TikTok into her focus for 2023, as she starts the new year as a single woman post-split from Kody.
NME
BLACKPINK become first K-pop group to hit 2billion YouTube views on a music video with ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’
BLACKPINK have become the first K-pop group to amass 2billion views on YouTube on a music video with 2018 single ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’. The quartet’s label, YG Entertainment, took to Twitter earlier today (January 4) to officially announce that the ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ music video had hit the 2billion mark on YouTube, making BLACKPINK the first K-pop group in history to achieve this feat on a single music video.
NME
The Simpsons’ longtime music editor Chris Ledesma has died
The Simpsons‘ longtime music editor, Chris Ledesma, has died at the age of 64. The cause of death is unknown at this point. News of Ledesma’s death was made public when The Simpsons paid tribute to him with a card (see below) at the end of Sunday’s episode (aired on FOX in the US on January 1).
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
NME
How many episodes are in ‘Kaleidoscope’?
Kaleidoscope follows a group of criminals, led by Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), who aim to pull off a heist worth $7billion. Created by Eric Garcia, the Netflix series follows Pap and his band of thieves, including Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell), Ava Mercer (Paz Vega) and Bob Goodwin (Jai Courtney), as they attempt to break into a vault during a storm which holds billions of dollars in bearer bonds.
NME
Will there be a ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ season two?
Drive and Neon Demon director Nicolas Winding Refn is back with his second TV project, Copenhagen Cowboy. Following his 2019 miniseries Too Old To Die Young, Copenhagen Cowboy is a noir-thriller which follows Miu (Angela Bundalovic) in her quest for vengeance in the criminal underworld of the Danish capital. A...
NME
King Krule shares live ‘Man Alive!’ cuts from ‘Hey World!’ short film to streaming platforms
King Krule has released the audio from his 2019 short film Hey World! to streaming platforms for the first time. The lo-fi film, directed by his partner Charlotte Patmore, captured Archy Marshall in the Cheshire countryside. He performed four songs from 2020 album ‘Man Alive!’ – ‘Perfecto Miserable’, ‘Alone, Omen 3’, ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ and ‘Energy Fleets’ – which were, at the time, unreleased.
Alfie Doesn’t Have ‘Too Many Doubts’ According to ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount
'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount recently discussed his character Alfie and his status, expressing that he believes Alfie doesn't have 'too many doubts.'
Comments / 0