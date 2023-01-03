Charles Morgan Lassitter, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on January 2, 2023, at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center

Read full article on original website
Margaret Gail Kittrell Gunter, 77 of Chipley, Florida Passes on December 31, 2022
Margaret Gail Kittrell Gunter joined her husband Bill Gunter in heaven on December 31, 2022. Gail was born April 23, 1945, in Pensacola Florida to Frank and Maggie Kittrell. She graduated from Chipley High School in 1963 and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami. She would become one of the first ARNPs in the Florida panhandle working alongside Dr. William Bruner, Sr. in Marianna for 36 years.
Charlotte Elizabeth Seitzinger, 76 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 30, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center
Charlotte Elizabeth Seitzinger, age 76, of Bonifay, Florida passed away December 30, 2022, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay. She was born March 17, 1946, in Salem, West Virginia to the late Charley Lee Blake and Mary S. Boone Blake. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded...
Ronald P. Skipper, 70 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on December 21, 2022
Ronald P. Skipper, 70 of Bonifay, passed from this life on December 21, 2022 at his residence. Ronnie was born on February 4, 1952, in Pensacola, Florida to Charles Skipper and Audrey Gilley. Ronnie loved staying up to date with local and national politics, and formerly worked for the 41st...
Martina ‘Bo’ Williams, 91 of Bonifay, Florida Passes on January 1, 2023, at VITAS Suites in Panama City, Florida
Martina ‘Bo’ Williams, age 91, of Bonifay, Florida went to be with the Lord peacefully on January 1, 2023, at VITAS Suites in Panama City, Florida. She was born July 22, 1931, in Vernon, Florida to the late Henry Edward and Idell Melvin McKeithen. She was preceded in...
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Donald Enfinger of Hartford, AL and Robert Bledsoe of Crestview for Methamphetamine
In two separate incidents this weekend, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in drug cases. On 12/31, Donald Enfinger of Hartford, AL, gave deputies consent to search his vehicle. During the search, a baggie of methamphetamine was discovered under the driver seat. On 1/1, K9 Lasso...
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrest 4 for Felony Drug Offenses
Two unrelated traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Washington County over the weekend. On Friday, December 30th, 2022, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop near Buckhorn Blvd. and Peppervine Place. Once initiated, deputies witness an object being tossed out of the passenger...
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Torence Ali Clemmons for Selling Cocaine to Undercover Law Enforcement Officer
On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, an undercover law enforcement officer purchased narcotics from Torence Ali Clemmons after negotiating a drug transaction with him. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the transaction happened, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators conducted a traffic stop on him and found cocaine in his pocket.
