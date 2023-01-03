Charles Morgan Lassitter, 69 of Chipley, Florida Passes on January 2, 2023, at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center

Margaret Gail Kittrell Gunter joined her husband Bill Gunter in heaven on December 31, 2022. Gail was born April 23, 1945, in Pensacola Florida to Frank and Maggie Kittrell. She graduated from Chipley High School in 1963 and obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Miami. She would become one of the first ARNPs in the Florida panhandle working alongside Dr. William Bruner, Sr. in Marianna for 36 years.

CHIPLEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO