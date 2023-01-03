ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge: Carmel Clay Schools did not violate dollar law in not offering former elementary building to charter schools

Carmel Clay Schools did not violate the state’s dollar law after the closure of Orchard Park Elementary, according to a Jan. 4 ruling in Hamilton County court. Indiana Classical Schools Corp., which eyed the former elementary school building as a site to open Valor Classical Academy charter school this fall, sued CCS in April 2022, stating that CCS violated state law by not offering the campus to charter schools for $1 after closing the school.
CARMEL, IN
Western Dane County’s new state representative will continue serving on county board, but “not indefinitely”

Democrat Mike Bare is the first new face to represent the 80th Assembly District — which includes Middleton, Verona, Oregon and Mount Horeb — in 20 years. In a gerrymandered district designed to be packed with left-leaning voters, lobbyist and Dane County board supervisor Mike Bare easily defeated his Republican opponent in the 2022 election with a whopping 70% of the 43,000 votes cast. Bare will replace the retiring state Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb), who represented the 80th Assembly District for the past two decades. The district includes Mount Horeb, Verona, Belleville, New Glarus, and parts of Middleton.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Newly-elected state representative kicks off first full day in office at his elementary school

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A newly-elected state representative on Wednesday toured the elementary school he attended as a kid. On his first full day in office, Democratic Rep. Alex Joers started where his education began to tout the importance of public schools. “I’m here today because of the great public education I received in this district, and I know across Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE

