Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man cleaning gun shoots his leg in Holly Township residence

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say a Holly Township man was hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road. Police found the man next to a bed downstairs with a gunshot wound to his leg when they arrived.
HOLLY, MI
WNEM

Flint gun store owner accused of illegally manufacturing firearms

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Flint gun store owner is accused of illegally manufacturing firearms. Hamed Awad, owner of Adam’s Gun Shop in Flint, is believed to have manufactured firearms without a license between February 2020 and July 27, 2020, according to court documents. Awad had a license to...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3

A homicide suspect is in custody after a shooting in Flint killed one person, detectives said. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Jan. 3rd. Updated:...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw Man to Be Sentenced in Midland County Domestic Violence Case

After pleading no contest to three felony charges in October, a Saginaw man is set to be sentenced in Midland County Circuit Court on Thursday. 31-year-old Logan Mishler will be sentenced before Judge Stephen Carras at 2 p.m. on charges of intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of felonious assault stemming from a January 10th 2022 domestic assault. Mishler was intoxicated when he tried to break down a door where his 36-year-old girlfriend had barricaded herself and her three children.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Woman charged with trying to murder mother in Uptown Bay City stabbing

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman is accused of trying to kill her mother by repeatedly stabbing her the day after Christmas. At about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, police responded to a condominium on 10th Street in Uptown Bay City after a 60-year-old woman called 911 to say her daughter had stabbed her. Upon officers’ arrival, they heard screaming from inside the condo.
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Flint police investigate the city’s first homicide of 2023

Retired political science professor Paul Rozycki gives some insight into what the House election battle could mean for the American government. Customers of Capitol Coney Island tell TV5 what the closing of the restaurant means to them. TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Jan. 4. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here's...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Man arrested after police chase, punching officer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – A 63-year-old Midland man was arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase and later assaulting a police officer. A Midland police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after observing a vehicle that didn’t have a license plate. The vehicle was driven by Herbert Benedetti, Midland Police Officer Brennon Warren said.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
SAGINAW, MI

