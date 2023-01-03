Read full article on original website
This silent TikToker who never says a word in his videos made $10 million this year
According to Fortune, Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker and he's made $10 million this year. Lame joined TikTok in 2020 during the pandemic. He quickly racked up the views despite not saying a single word in his videos. A part of the reason for his silent videos was the fact that he could not speak English.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
The Internet Has Strong Suspicions About the 'I Am Innocent' Videos on TikTok
We may use TikTok to watch funny dances and memes, but there's a heavier side to the platform as well where people talk about serious issues. TikTok has also been used to discuss racial discourse, gender issues, and even spooky government conspiracy theories concerning the existence of giants. It can be difficult to discern fact from fiction, but TikTok is certainly no stranger to hosting topics that are more alarming than Wednesday Addams's dance on the Netflix series.
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job
Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
Microsoft hopes that adding conversational AI to Bing will actually make people want to use Bing
Microsoft is planning to incorporate ChatGPT inside of Bing in a few months.
Even celebrities are getting concerned about AI art
AI art has become of the most contentious topics of 2022. For every impressively detailed 'piece' spat out by a text-to-image generator, there's a question over the ethics of the entire enterprise. And now, even the Hollywood celebrities are getting angry about it. Unless you've been living under an AI-generated...
Google releases free software for smaller websites to moderate terrorist content
Google has released new free software meant to give smaller companies tools to take down terrorist content as the search engine fends off pressure from European regulators.
French privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France's privacy watchdog CNIL on Wednesday said it had imposed an 8 million euro ($8.49 million) fine linked to ad personalisation in the iPhone maker's App Store, citing shortcomings with regard to user consent.
Upworthy
Older generations share what they did for fun before the internet era and it's a nostalgic trip
Nowadays, almost everyone spends most of their time online, and the younger you are, the more of your day you probably spend in front of a screen. Given how indispensable the internet has become, it's easy to forget that there was a period when it just... didn't exist. But if you're of a certain age, you remember those pre-internet days all too well—and possibly very warmly, despite how crazy it may seem to many younger people today. One Reddit user u/_mayora13_ asked: "Teenagers before the internet: What did you do in your room during your spare time? What activities did you do (by activities, I mean hobbies or things to pass time)? Were you more easily bored?"
OpenAI is reportedly raising funds at a $29 billion valuation—and its ChatGPT could challenge Google Search by getting wrapped into Microsoft Bing
Ask ChatGPT: “What is a $29 billion valuation?”
Why now is the best time for Gen Zers to start a business
Today's environment is ripe for entrepreneurial hopefuls, and young founders are taking advantage of the available tools and opportunities.
25 stunning black and white pictures from history that got a renewed boost of life when colorized
From the Eiffel Tower in the middle of construction to Elvis Presley's picture, the Colorized Twitter page shows history through a vibrant lens.
The Simple 6-Step Formula for Using Short-Form Video Content to Grow Your Business
It's not too late to capitalize on short-form video trends to drive organic growth
cstoredecisions.com
Podcast: 2023 Social Media Awards
CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and Seth Bridges, founder of Rival IQ, discuss the 2023 Social Media Awards. For the third year in a row, Kwik Trip claimed the top spot as the overall winner across platforms. Listen for more on which chains took first and second place on the various platforms. New this year, the social media awards include TikTok, in addition to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Bridges details what this year’s winners did well, and the trends ahead for social media in 2023. Hint: C-store retailers should consider joining TikTok, if they’re not already active on the popular platform.
Woonsocket Call
Top 6 best search engines that make browsing privacy safe
Google, Yahoo! And Bing are undoubtedly the three most popular search engines in the world. And for good reason too; They are versatile, convenient and powerful tools. Most importantly, they are free for everyone to use. Except there is a price, but it's a subtle one. The truth is that when you click the "Search" button, you give up your right to privacy.
blockchainmagazine.net
The Pros And Cons Of Decentralized Social Networks
The growing use of social media platforms has altered the way we connect; nevertheless, many individuals believe that these changes are not necessarily for the better. During the COVID-19 epidemic, for instance, the lack of content management across social media platforms permitted the spread of misinformation. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, misinformation regarding COVID-19 may influence conversations about the virus among family members, friends, and acquaintances (CDC).
With its advertising business in crisis, Twitter eases ban on political ads
More than three years ago, Twitter prohibited political and issue-based ads amid broader concerns that politicians could pay to target social media users with false or misleading information.
Facebook muted political content despite 'high and inefficient' costs: Report
Facebook attempted to mute the majority of political posts in its efforts to avoid controversy, according to internal documents.
Pearl: An Interesting Web3 TikTok and Instagram Alternative
Bankless and other web3 news websites have been talking about DeSo (which is short for Decentralized Social) which was once known as BitClout when it launched back in 2019, but it changed its name to what it is today. This decentralized, blockchain-based social media platform supports a bunch of different web3 social media apps that act as alternatives to their mainstream equivalents and allow anyone to use them who has a Google account, a Metamask account, or anyone who decides to create a DeSo account with their email. DeSo released an alternative to Twitter & other short message blogging platforms known as Diamond.
