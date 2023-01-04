ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
markerzone.com

INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA

Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes

Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made...
SUNRISE, FL
Yardbarker

Sam Gagner tallies late as Jets outlast Flames

Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give the host Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-battled game Tuesday night. Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.
Yardbarker

Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens

Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard

NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy