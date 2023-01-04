Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Football: Reports: Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Hicks says he’s ‘100 percent,’ reflects on Peach Bowl experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Detroit Red Wings assign struggling goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to minors
The Detroit Red Wings have taken advantage of carrying three goaltenders to assign Alex Nedeljkovic to the minors. It's a chance for Nedeljkovic, who has not played for the Wings in nearly a month, to get back to the form that prompted the Wings to acquire him in the summer of 2021, and won him last season's starter job.
Detroit Red Wings surprisingly place Jakub Vrana on waivers
The Detroit Red Wings pulled a surprise move Tuesday and placed Jakub Vrana on waivers. It was known they would have to waive a player in order to activate Robby Fabbri, who will make his season debut Wednesday when the Wings host the New Jersey Devils. Vrana is currently on...
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
markerzone.com
INSIDER EXPLAINS THE REASON DETROIT WAIVED JAKUB VRANA
Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings shocked the NHL scene on Tuesday when the team placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers. Vrana recently went through the NHL's Player Assistance Program and is currently on an AHL conditioning stint, where he has zero points in three games. While there has...
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk notches hat trick as Panthers best Coyotes
Matthew Tkachuk recorded a hat trick and Eric Staal added two goals as the Florida Panthers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Tuesday night in Sunrise, Fla. It was Tkachuk's first hat trick with the Panthers. Tkachuk, who also had one assist, leads Florida with 20 goals. Spencer Knight made...
Yardbarker
Sam Gagner tallies late as Jets outlast Flames
Sam Gagner broke a deadlock late in the third period to give the host Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in a hard-battled game Tuesday night. Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Jets, who boast a three-game winning streak despite having a plethora of players out due to injury. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves in an excellent goaltending duel.
Yardbarker
Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens
Six different players scored and the Nashville Predators smashed the visiting Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday. The Canadiens have now lost six straight and allowed six goals or more in three straight losses. Nino Niedereiter had a trio of assists for the Predators, who now have points in six of...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk Heating Up; Tanking For Bedard
NHL Trade chatter is picking up again and a Western Conference team has their eyes on the Boston Bruins. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. Could the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues become dance partners on...
Comments / 0