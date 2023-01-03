Read full article on original website
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
How To Quickly Lower Your Blood Sugar
Left untreated, high blood sugar can be dangerous. Learn the fastest ways to treat high blood sugar quickly and when you should see a doctor instead.
Healthline
Can a Thyroid Disorder Cause Dizziness and Balance Problems?
Left untreated, certain symptoms of hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism, such as heart palpitations or a slowed heart rate, can lead to feelings of dizziness or vertigo. Feelings of dizziness and instability while standing are common symptoms associated with many different health conditions. About 2.6 million people in the United States visit hospitals with complaints of vertigo every year.
Healthline
How Does Crohn's Disease Affect Your Poop and Bowel Movements?
Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can lead to blood in bowel movements. It can also change their frequency and color. Medications, diets, and lifestyle changes can help manage these symptoms. For people with any form of IBD, like Crohn’s disease, trips to the toilet may...
scitechdaily.com
Why Does Shingles Lead to Stroke? Scientists Might Have an Answer
Researchers discover a potential explanation for why those who have had shingles are more likely to suffer a stroke. According to recent research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, scientists looking into why people who have had shingles are at a higher risk of stroke now believe the answer lies within lipid vesicles called exosomes that transport proteins and genetic information between cells.
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
Signs and Symptoms of Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer is characterized as the growth of malignant (cancerous) cells that form in or around the ovaries (the glands where the eggs—or ovas—form in the body and the hormones estrogen and progesterone are made) in people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include abdominal discomfort, bloating, feeling full quickly, constipation, and frequent urination. In the past, ovarian cancer was called a “silent killer” because it was believed that symptoms only develop once the disease has reached an advanced stage. But research shows that nearly 90% of people with ovarian cancer experience symptoms, even in the early stages. Early...
COVID Could Alter the Immune System, But Your Gender Matters
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Researchers studying whether COVID-19 affects how the human immune system responds to subsequent viral threats found changes in men that differed from those in women. Researchers from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) analyzed immune responses of healthy people...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine for children after multisystem inflammatory syndrome appears safe
A study of children and adolescents who received a COVID-19 vaccination following multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) found that there were no reports of serious complications including myocarditis or MIS-C reoccurrence. About half of participants experienced mild and typical reactions, including arm soreness and fatigue. The study demonstrates that it is safe to get a vaccine after having MIS-C. The findings will publish today (January 3) in JAMA Network Open.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spondylosis
Cervical spondylosis is a condition that causes deterioration of the vertebrae, discs, and ligaments in the neck or cervical spine. Several strategies can help a person manage the pain and prevent symptoms from worsening. Cervical spondylosis is also known as arthritis of the neck, cervical arthritis, or degenerative osteoarthritis. The...
Medical News Today
What is CREST syndrome? All you need to know
CREST syndrome is an autoimmune disease that affects the connective tissues. The connective tissues provide structure and support to other tissues and organs. The word CREST is an acronym for the disease’s five main features. CREST syndrome affects various systems in the body, and the symptoms a person experiences...
Runny nose and congestion won't go away? You could have chronic sinusitis
Chronic sinusitis causes pain, swelling, and congestion that lasts 12 weeks or longer. Here's how to treat — and prevent — this common condition.
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease and Granulomas: What You Should Know
Granulomas are white blood cell clusters that are sometimes found in people with Crohn’s disease. They can make a Crohn’s diagnosis more definitive. Treatments don’t necessarily change based on granulomas being present. Although. in the United States live with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which includes Crohn’s disease...
A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes
(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising. The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk. From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate. “I […]
Medical News Today
What is the link between hyperthyroidism and acid reflux?
Hyperthyroidism and acid reflux can occur together. Although acid reflux is not a symptom of hyperthyroidism, there may be a link between the two. Hyperthyroidism causes the thyroid to produce too much thyroid hormone. This speeds up many metabolic reactions and can cause a person. anxious, experience heart palpitations, and...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Main Cause of Addison's Disease?
The main cause of Addison's disease is an autoimmune response that occurs when the immune system attacks healthy tissues without any reason. When the immune system attacks the adrenal glands, they may fail to produce enough hormones such as cortisol and aldosterone. Other reasons for adrenal gland failure may include:
physiciansweekly.com
Nighttime Hot Spring Bathing May Decrease Prevalence of HTN in Older Adults
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Regular nighttime hot spring bathing may prevent hypertension in older adults, according to a Japanese study recently published in Scientific Reports. Satoshi Yamasaki, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kyushu University Beppu Hospital in Japan, and colleagues examined the preventive effects on hypertension of...
Healthline
How to Prevent Dehydration from Diarrhea
Dehydration is a common complication of diarrhea. Short bouts of diarrhea rarely cause concerns. But long lasting or severe diarrhea can lead to serious complications, especially for children and older adults. Diarrhea is defined as having loose, watery stools several times per day. It can last for a few days...
What Causes Shingles?
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster (HZ), is a viral disease that causes a painful skin rash. Typically, a shingles rash appears on only one side of the face or body. Most people will notice itching and pain before a rash with blisters that scabs over in 7–10 days. In severe cases, shingles causes a condition called postherpetic neuralgia (PHN)–persistent nerve pain in the area where the rash used to be. Rarely, shingles can lead to complications like pneumonia, vision or hearing loss, or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which also causes chickenpox. After...
