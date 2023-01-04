Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Numerous Dandy Dozens set to play in girls basketball showcase
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eight of the 12 girls basketball Dandy Dozens will play this Saturday in the “We Rumble Too” showcase. The event will have eight games between 16 Mississippi school from across the state. Of the 8 Dandy Dozens, 6 are from the area including Taeflar Felton (Clinton), Kynnedi Davis (Brandon), Leah Sutton […]
Rumble in the South Boys Basketball Showcase Preview: Coaches Say This is the “Premier Event”
The 2023 Rumble in the South high school basketball showcase is set for Monday, January 16. The boys basketball teams are set to play at Mississippi College. 9:00 AM: Forest Hill vs. Jackson Academy 10:15 AM: Hartfield vs. Ridgeland 11:30 AM: Canton vs. Terry 1:00 PM: Madison Central vs. Provine 2:30 PM: Starkville vs. Olive […]
Ridgeland at Canton Boys Basketball Open 5A Play
Ridgeland boys basketball played at Canton Tuesday. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter with just under three minutes left to play and a 48-42 Canton lead because of a water leak coming from the ceiling. The coaches of both teams say the game will be completed on January 30 only if it impacts […]
Jackson State beats Alcorn on Coltie Young game winner
The Tigers rallied from behind and took the lead for good on Young's three-pointer with 00:11. The post Jackson State beats Alcorn on Coltie Young game winner appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
WLOX
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
vicksburgnews.com
Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen will be happening on Saturday
The Miss Vicksburg and Miss Vicksburg’s Outstanding Teen competitions are set for Saturday, Jan. 7. The competition will be held at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre which is located at 101 Iowa Avenue at 3 p.m. To learn more about the competition including being a part of the event, visit...
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
WLBT
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
wjsu.org
Tragedy Claims the Life of Longtime Mississippi Activist
Mississippi has lost a long-time civil rights activist to tragedy. Eighty-eight-year-old Ineva May-Pittman died in a house fire that broke out in her Northwest Jackson home during the early morning hours Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Pittman was a well-known political activist and former teacher. She was often a fixture at local government meetings and worked to keep politicians accountable to the needs of the people they served. She was honored by the city of Jackson multiple times. The former Poindexter Park is named in her honor and there is a city mural of her as well. She was also the recipient of a local lifetime achievement award. May-Pittman was active in a number of community and civic organizations including the NACCP and the Jackson State University Alumni Association.
Jackson mayor to make ‘major announcement’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will host a news conference at City Hall on Thursday, January 5. City leaders said Lumumba will be discussing a major announcement. The news conference will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Jackson leaders finalize payment settlement for Richard’s Disposal
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council approved a payment agreement between the city and Richard’s Disposal on Tuesday, January 3. In a 4-2 vote, the council approved a claims docket that included the last $1.6 million payment to finalize the $4.8 million settlement with the garbage company. Council President Ashby Foote believes there […]
Vicksburg veteran, lawyer announces 2024 run to be next U.S. senator from Mississippi
Ty Pinkins, veteran, lawyer, author and Vicksburg resident, announced his candidacy for United States Senate in the 2024 Democratic Primary Tuesday morning. Although the qualifying period for the 2024 election doesn’t begin until next year, Pinkins said Tuesday he chose to announce his candidacy early and get a head start on campaigning. A campaign event in the Vicksburg area will be announced this month, he added.
WLBT
Jackson announces water distribution sites for Monday, January 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four distribution sites will be set up Monday for residents to get bottled water. They are listed below:. Metrocenter Mall near old Dillard’s loading dock - 2 p.m. The Queens Community @ Triumph the Church at Flag Chapel Road - 2 p.m. Near Smilow Prep,...
Person found shot, killed on Earle Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found shot and killed in Jackson on Tuesday, January 3. Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson Bailey Martin said Jackson police received a call about a person who had been shot and killed on Earle Street. The identity of the victim was not […]
mageenews.com
MS Fairgrounds Events
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday – 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be...
WJTV.com
Former Yazoo City Fire Chief dies
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the Yazoo City community are mourning the loss of former Yazoo City Fire Chief Charles Moore. According to the Yazoo City Herald, Moore was also a member of the Board of Directors for Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association. He retired as chief...
Barrelhouse closes after six years in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Another Fondren restaurant will close its doors. Barrelhouse announced that their final day of operation will be on Saturday, January 7. Restaurant leaders said the community’s support helped weather two years of COVID-19 and the ongoing water crisis. However, they said the restaurant cannot bounce back. “We cannot thank our community, staff […]
Comments / 0