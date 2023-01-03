60 State and Federal Officials Attend CSDA Virtual Tour on Special Districts Confronting Drought, Watch Newly Released Videos

Read full article on original website
Related
csda.net
Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency Ahead of Winter Storms
On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency throughout the state to support the ongoing responses to recent weather storms. The text of the proclamation touches on the preparation for the forecasted storms, the threat (and continued threat) to infrastructure, and the series of atmospheric river systems continuously impacting areas throughout the state amongst other things.
Comments / 0