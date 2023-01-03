ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Androscoggin County, ME

boothbayregister.com

Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
LEWISTON, ME
thepulseofnh.com

Gorham Police Say Speed, Impairment Likely Weren’t Factors In Death Of Pedestrian

Gorham police say it appears that speed and impairment likely weren’t factors in a tragic accident that left a woman dead. The woman was crossing Main Street on Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle. A man she was with was also hit but he survived his injuries. The name of the victim hasn’t been released and witnesses are asked to give police a call at 603-466-3336.
GORHAM, NH
Q106.5

Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up

A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
BOOTHBAY, ME
foxbangor.com

Two arrested on drug charges

SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
WMTW

Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow

MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park

Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
PORTLAND, ME
92 Moose

Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine

According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend

LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine

POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
POLAND, ME
Q106.5

$5K Reward Offered for Info on Theft of Guns from Maine Store

The ATF is offering a reward after several handguns were stolen from a sporting goods store in West Paris. Officials say it was approximately 12:19 a.m. on December 8th when two people broke into J&K Sporting Goods, located at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris. The pair stole several handguns before leaving the store. Now, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation into the thefts.
WEST PARIS, ME
rewind1009.com

Search crews comb Maine state park for missing Portland woman

Police are trying to locate a woman who was reported missing from her Portland home. The department says the 40-year-old woman’s husband reported her missing from their home in Deering. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. She appeared to have left in her car at some point overnight.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Snow moves into Maine

Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WGME

Mother of three says she lost everything in Sanford fire

SANFORD (WGME) - A mother of three says they lost everything right after Christmas when her Sanford apartment was destroyed in a fire earlier this week. A total of seven people lived in Ashley Tritt's apartment unit on Elm Street, including her three kids. Late Tuesday night the building caught...
SANFORD, ME

