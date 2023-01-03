Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
One dead, one injured in head-on crash on Sagadahoc Bridge in Woolwich
WOOLWICH, Maine — Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene of a fatal, head-on crash in the area of the Sagadahoc Bridge northbound on Route 1 in Woolwich. The crash was reported at approximately 12:42 p.m. Friday and involved two vehicles, Sagadahoc County dispatch told NEWS CENTER Maine.
thepulseofnh.com
Gorham Police Say Speed, Impairment Likely Weren’t Factors In Death Of Pedestrian
Gorham police say it appears that speed and impairment likely weren’t factors in a tragic accident that left a woman dead. The woman was crossing Main Street on Saturday when she was struck by a vehicle. A man she was with was also hit but he survived his injuries. The name of the victim hasn’t been released and witnesses are asked to give police a call at 603-466-3336.
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
foxbangor.com
Two arrested on drug charges
SKOWHEGAN- Two people are facing drug charges after police searched their home in Skowhegan. According to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster, deputies searched a residence at 140 Madison Avenue about 6:30 Wednesday morning. He said they found more than 6 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, drug packaging materials and drug...
WGME
Maine woman charged after allegedly leading police on low-speed chase in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A woman is facing several charges after leading police on a low-speed chase through Waterville. According to the Morning Sentinel, police received a call early Monday morning about a woman acting erratically at her home on Elm Street. She was reportedly armed with both a rifle and pistol.
WMTW
Speeds lowered on Maine Turnpike due to snow
MAINE — The speed on the Maine Turnpike has been lowered as snow continues to fall throughout the state. The Maine Turnpike Authority has lowered the speed limit from the New Hampshire Line to the end of the Maine Turnpike to 45 mph at the request of the Maine State Police.
mainepublic.org
Police search for missing Portland woman at Two Lights State Park
Law enforcement agencies are searching Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth for a missing Portland woman. Police say that the 40-year-old woman was reported missing by her husband at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning, and was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. The woman's car was found...
WMTW
Man hurt after truck slams into Gorham apartment building; 11 displaced
GORHAM, Maine — A man was hurt after a truck slammed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday morning. According to officials, a truck side-swiped and smashed into four parked cars before barreling into a first-floor apartment off of Route 202. A man, who was inside the building at...
Multiple Arrests Made After Drug Bust Tuesday in Augusta, Maine
According to a press release from the Augusta, Maine Police Department, multiple suspects have been taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant on Summer Street in Augusta. The release goes on to say that on Tuesday morning just before noontime, the Augusta Police along with assistance from...
Second body found on Bartlett Street in Lewiston within two days
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police were called to the scene of a dead body on Bartlett Street on Friday. It was the second consecutive day a body has been found on the street. Police said a body was found Thursday in the entryway of 129 Bartlett St. Officials said...
WMTW
Man injured in one of two shooting incidents in Lewiston over weekend
LEWISTON, Maine — Gunshots rang out in Lewiston over the weekend, sending police to two separate incidents late Sunday evening. Lewiston Police were first called to Knox Street around 9 p.m. after a patrol officer believed he heard gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings belonging to different guns.
WMTW
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
SHELBURNE, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped...
$5K Reward Offered for Info on Theft of Guns from Maine Store
The ATF is offering a reward after several handguns were stolen from a sporting goods store in West Paris. Officials say it was approximately 12:19 a.m. on December 8th when two people broke into J&K Sporting Goods, located at 112 Bethel Road in West Paris. The pair stole several handguns before leaving the store. Now, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on the investigation into the thefts.
rewind1009.com
Search crews comb Maine state park for missing Portland woman
Police are trying to locate a woman who was reported missing from her Portland home. The department says the 40-year-old woman’s husband reported her missing from their home in Deering. She was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. She appeared to have left in her car at some point overnight.
truecountry935.com
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
WMTW
Snow moves into Maine
Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount across York and Cumberland County. Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees, making for a slushy mess on the roads. The snow will continue through the evening commute making for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
South Portland arrest Black people at higher rate than white people, study shows
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A study about policing data from South Portland Police Department shows Black and Latino people are more likely to be pulled over or arrested than their white counterparts, according to research from University of Southern Maine and Northeastern University. The study also looked at Portland...
WGME
Mother of three says she lost everything in Sanford fire
SANFORD (WGME) - A mother of three says they lost everything right after Christmas when her Sanford apartment was destroyed in a fire earlier this week. A total of seven people lived in Ashley Tritt's apartment unit on Elm Street, including her three kids. Late Tuesday night the building caught...
