During its January 3 work session, the Wake Forest Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 against creating a social district. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bill 890 which allows North Carolina cities and counties to create their own “social districts” - designated areas people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street. Whereas state law normally prohibits the consumption of alcohol on public streets and sidewalks, in a social district, people are allowed to buy an adult beverage and drink it while moving about.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO