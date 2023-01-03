Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
CNET
Sony, Honda Show Off Electric Concept Car At CES 2023
Sony and Honda unveiled a prototype of a new electric car under the brand name Afeela on Wednesday. The vehicle, which looks like a mid-sized sedan, was driven on stage at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, with a new front end sporting the Afeela logo. "Afeela represents our concept of...
MotorAuthority
Chrysler previews next-gen cabin technology at 2023 CES
Chrysler will use the 2023 CES starting Jan. 5 in Las Vegas to provide a taste of new in-vehicle technology it may introduce in its future electric lineup. The automaker will present the Synthesis, a cabin concept that integrates AI-backed software systems sourced from parent company Stellantis, together with sustainable materials.
TechCrunch
Mercedes to use Nvidia’s digital twin tech to modernize its factories
The automaker is one of Nvidia’s latest customers to use Omniverse Enterprise, a software platform used to build and operate metaverse applications. Nvidia said Tuesday ahead of the official kickoff of CES 2023 that Mercedes will use Omniverse to design, plan and optimize its factories. Specifically, Mercedes is preparing to manufacture its new electric vehicle platform at its plant in Rastatt, Germany.
Carscoops
Hyundai Showcasing 10 New Startups At CES
Hyundai and Kia are showcasing a host of innovative startups at CES 2023 through their ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform. No less than 10 startups are running exhibits at the ZER01NE pavilion ranging from companies developing digital therapy for children with ADHD to advanced camera technologies that promise to provide a human-like wide field of view for smart robots.
globalspec.com
Volkswagen unveils second global EV at CES 2023
Volkswagen (VW) has unveiled its sixth model from the ID family and the second global electric vehicle (EV) based on the company’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) technology. The announcement of the ID.7 EV was made at this week’s CES 2023 in Las Vegas, as expected, and at the...
CNBC
Stellantis beefs up commitment to electric flying vehicle company Archer Aviation
Stellantis is ramping up its commitment to Archer, an electric flying vehicle company, by providing manufacturing support and up to $150 million in investments over the next few years. Archer projects its flying cars will be available for commercial use by 2025. The eVTOL market has been valued as a...
KRQE News 13
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
TechRadar
Sharp showcases massive XLED TV prototype at CES Las Vegas
Sharp’s comeback as a TV brand of note appears to be continuing apace with the company showing off a new range of its AQUOS XLED TV’s at CES, including a set measuring a massive 120-inches. The brand’s XLED panels combine mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot color systems...
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
LAS VEGAS — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. On...
Radio Ink
Innovation on Full Display at CES 2023
(By Buzz Knight) Has innovation thrived during these last few years or been hindered? Many of us believed that when the world went into lockdown, that entrepreneurs would thrive during this period, solving problems with new creations. The result is on display this week in Las Vegas and for all...
Sony unveils prototype EV, Afeela with Honda at CES
Sony and Honda rolled out their prototype EV called the Afeela at the annual CES in Las Vegas.
GE Profile™ Smart Mixer Named CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)
Spotlight on artificial intelligence's ChatGPT at CES 2023 tech show
Modev founder Pete Erickson joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers with a look at the latest AI technology and a preview of the CES 2023 conference kicking off in Las Vegas.
Gadgets to watch at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show
Thousands of companies are showing off their latest tech products at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show. Victoria Song, a wearables reporter for "The Verge", joins us to assess some of the best products available at the massive technology event.
Mercedes recalls nearly 324K cars due to engine stalling
Mercedes is recalling nearly 324,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines can stall while they're being driven.
Google's High-definition Mapping Technology Coming to Cars
New mapping technology from Google is coming to cars, starting with the Polestar 3.
Infinitum Unveils Award-winning, Next-Gen Propulsion and Traction Electric Motor at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -Infinitum, creator of the breakthrough air core motor, today announced Aircore Mobility, an award-winning, next generation, axial flux propulsion and traction motor designed to sustainably power passenger and commercial electric vehicles, as well as aviation, marine, construction, agricultural machines and auxiliary applications. The Aircore Mobility motor delivers high power and torque density and operates with class-leading efficiency over a wide range of speeds and load conditions to maximize vehicle range, whether on road, off road, on water or in the air. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005139/en/ The Infinitum Aircore Mobility motor (Photo: Business Wire)
reviewed.com
Samsung launches new smart appliances at CES 2023
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Samsung first launched their Bespoke line-up of design-forward appliances at CES 2021, and it immediately turned heads. Bespoke appliances have some of the best aesthetic customization options available outside of getting something custom-manufactured, for a much lower price.
smithmountainlake.com
Gadget Startups Facing Rough Times as CES 2023 Kicks Off
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds. CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics, kicked off Tuesday night with media previews from some of the 3,000 companies signed up to attend. Here are some highlights.
The Verge
Luminar acquires lidar data company Civil Maps
Lidar hardware company Luminar announced it has acquired Civil Maps, a lidar data company based in San Francisco. The acquisition brings ultra-detailed and automatically updating 3D maps of various cities into Luminar’s fold as it plans to bring fully autonomous vehicles into reality. Luminar will integrate the Civil Maps...
