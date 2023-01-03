LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- GE Profile™ today announced that it was named a CES® Innovations Awards Honoree in the Home Appliance category for its GE Profile Smart Mixer with Auto Sense. The Smartest Mixer in the USA is disrupting the baking industry with cutting-edge technology that gives its owners the confidence to mix, whip, cream and emulsify to perfection every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005779/en/ The new GE Profile™ Smart Mixer with Auto Sense, a CES Innovation Awards Honoree, is available in Carbon Black, Stone White and Mineral Silver. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

