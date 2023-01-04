Read full article on original website
Steve Young hypes 49ers Brock Purdy more than he did Trey Lance, Jimmy G
Steve Young thinks Purdy has some similar qualities to Mahomes, an MVP favorite.
Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision
By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Who would the Green Bay Packers face in the NFC wild-card playoffs if they win Sunday vs. the Lions?
Four games — and arguably five — on Sunday bear impact on the Green Bay Packers' destiny beyond Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, aside from the obvious must-win against Detroit to even qualify for the postseason. The debatable game in that equation would be Seattle against the Los Angeles Rams...
Nick Bosa explains why Josh Jacob is the best back he’s faced, says Raiders game helped 49ers
After Sunday's win against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was impressed. Perhaps he had underestimated his opponent a bit. It took everything they had for the 49ers to escape Allegiant Stadium with the victory. Four quarters of action wasn't enough to do it. It took overtime.
Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’
Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
Sporting News
Bengals' Tee Higgins speaks out for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'It's hard to forget about'
For the first time since Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, the other player involved in the collision, spoke to the media Thursday. Higgins told reporters he texted with Hamlin's mother Thursday morning and that she updated him on Hamlin's status, according to Cincinnati...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton Has Eyes Firmly On Cowboys’ Coaching Job
Sean Payton had a very successful run as head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021 before stepping down from the position. While Payton has remained out of the league in 2022, almost everyone is anticipating that he will make a return sooner than later. Given his resume, Payton...
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders
It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New England Patriots Suspend Jones
The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Chase Claypool trade looking better and better for the Steelers
When the Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend, they will do it without starting quarterback Justin Fields. With nothing to play for the team has decided to sit Fields down in favor of Nathan Peterman. If the Bears lose, it would lock up the No. 34 overall...
Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues
The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game
It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report
The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
