San Francisco, CA

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
New York Post

Josh Allen: Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.” That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.” Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday. “Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward...
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team

The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
The Comeback

Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders

It’s been a rough season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which has led to a contentious relationship between the organization and star wide receiver Davante Adams after the team benched his friend and starting quarterback Derek Carr in favor of Jarrett Stidham. Adams was asked on Wednesday whether or not he was interested in staying Read more... The post Davante Adams offers important request to Raiders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Suspend Jones

The New England Patriots have made a surprising move before the final game of the regular season, where it has been announced they have suspended two key players from their team.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

49ers news: SF fans will be fired up with James Conner, Cardinals injury report

The San Francisco 49ers are assured of a seat in the NFL playoffs, but they still have something to motivate them in Week 18’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals: the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Niners are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Cards at home on Sunday, and their odds appear to have gotten another boost, with some Arizona key players looking questionable to play in the regular-season finale.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

