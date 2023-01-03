Read full article on original website
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Will the US see a ‘richsession’ – or will economic turmoil hit the poor hardest?
An expected recession in the US will hit the richest Americans harder than those at the bottom, the Wall Street Journal said this week, coining the term “richcession” to describe the phenomenon. But analysts say there are reasons to believe any coming recession would unfold like the ones before, hurting the poorest the most.
China's Lunar New Year travel set to double from last year
China is gearing up for the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22. The New Year travel rush, known as "Chunyun", begins this weekend. Authorities estimate that 2.1 billion passenger trips will be made during the period, doubling from last year. But the travel rush is set to be highly unpredictable, amid a surge in Covid cases. Plus, the US antitrust regulator proposes a new rule that would enable employees to work for a rival company after leaving their jobs.
China reopens borders and lifts quarantine requirement for inbound travellers
China lifted quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on Sunday, ending almost three years of self-imposed isolation even as the country battles a surge in Covid cases. The first people to arrive expressed relief at not having to undergo the gruelling quarantines that were a fixture of life in zero-Covid China.
