Los Altos Park project: Phase One nears completion
The city said it hopes the new softball complex will bring more revenue across the metro.
Cars and Coffee event makes return after temporary shutdown in 2022
The event is back after shutting down temporarily early last year.
Plans for future of Coronado Park could include new fire training facility
For seven years, Coronado Park became a haven for the homeless, full of waste piling up, and crime running rampant.
Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza
Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
Westside Emergency Housing Center expands resources for people living in cars
Safe open spaces have been a controversial debate topic among city officials — but one organization is testing how it works out for them. The organization "Heading Home" offers assistance to those who need it across Albuquerque — and is now expanding with its own safe open space.
Albuquerque’s Springer Square Sky Link project dead in the water
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile piece of the city’s plan to bring downtown back to life is dead in the water. The developer behind the project, which included a sky bridge over the tracks, has pulled out. The Rail Trail Project is going to look different than originally planned. A key piece, the $6 […]
Previously-vandalized Santa Fe restaurant is open for business again
“Seeing all of the pictures of what had happened was so tragic."
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
Proposed bill: Government responsible for sidewalk repairs instead of New Mexico homeowners
Drive anywhere in the state and you are bound to see them - buckled, cracked, or damaged sidewalks.
Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for first 2023 distribution event
The Santa Fe Indigenous Center held its first distribution of the year.
ABQ councilors approve millions in funding for Aviation Center of Excellence site project
Leaders with Sunport said they're confident in this project.
December sets new record for New Mexico recreational cannabis sales
"Sales are all over the place from edibles, vapes, concentrates, and every single piece of business is picking up," Grass Station General Manager Mike Dingess said.
Sandia casino gets new CO
ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
City of Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge returns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec department is hosting its annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday. This chilly event is benefitting the swim lesson scholarship fund and the BioPark for penguins and polar bears. All the processes from this event will give free...
Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces
ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event
Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title
Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
