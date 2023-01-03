ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza

Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Sandia casino gets new CO

ALBUQUERQUE – Sandia Resort & Casino has announced the appointment of Travis Garlick as chief operating officer. A 26-year industry veteran in Native American gaming, Garlick is transitioning from the Colorado casino market. Over his career, he has served in an executive capacity for both casino and resort operations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
City of Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec department is hosting its annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday. This chilly event is benefitting the swim lesson scholarship fund and the BioPark for penguins and polar bears. All the processes from this event will give free...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title

Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque realtor finds recently sold home in shambles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local realtor is picking up the pieces, after walking into a home he recently sold, and finding it in shambles. An already bare home is even more empty with burglars taking off with what was there and leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage. “Albuquerque in particular has an issue with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

