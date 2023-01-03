ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

State’s attorney’s office won’t appeal appellate court ruling to dismiss aggravated DUI count against McBride

By David Adam, MRN Editor
muddyrivernews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges

Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
ARGYLE, IA
KBUR

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff: man, woman arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 3rd, at about 12:07 PM, Henderson County Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, the two people involved fled inside the residence.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Domestic Disturbance call leads to several charges in Henderson County

Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Burlington man arrested following overdose

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
BURLINGTON, IA
vincennespbs.org

Alleged drug overdose victim saved

Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
PIKE COUNTY, MO
Local 4 WHBF

Two arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Two people are behind bars after Henderson County deputies arrested them on a variety of charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd at approximately 12:07 p.m., Henderson County deputies were called to Stronghurst, IL for a possible domestic disturbance. When they arrived, the individuals involved […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog

WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
WAYLAND, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Former Adams County Republican leader passes away

Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Weekend Shooting Spree in Jacksonville

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigations into three separate shooting incidents that occurred in the city last weekend. At 1:40 am on December 30th, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of North East...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Jan. 5, 2023

Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy was arrested for Domestic Battery and Crimninal Damage to State Supported Property at 540 Harrison St, Lodged 178. Mark Hill, 622 S 3rd, reports his 2018 GMC Sierra was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at his residence on 01/04/23. Kristen Booth...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk

HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

22-year-old man shot in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
PLEASANT HILL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy