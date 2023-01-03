State’s attorney’s office won’t appeal appellate court ruling to dismiss aggravated DUI count against McBride

Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn opts not to defend himself in two other felony cases; claims jail video shows him ‘being assaulted by an officer’
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said last month he wanted to defend himself in two other felony cases, then told Judge Robert Adrian on Tuesday morning he was withdrawing his request. Bradley Yohn, 35, also said during his appearance in...
KBUR
Argyle man arrested on felony drug charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 71-year-old Stephen Leonard Wixom of Argyle, Iowa was arrested Friday, January 6th, 2023 in the 700 block of South 5th Street in Keokuk. Wixom is charged with Delivery of more...
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday Traffic Enforcement Detail
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of the Sheriff’s Office’s Holiday Season Traffic Enforcement Detail. The enforcement detail was conducted from mid-November through December of 2022. The categories focused on in the detail are the leading cause of traffic crashes and crash-related...
muddyrivernews.com
Two more arrests made, one more arrest pending involving Tuesday morning shooting on South Eighth
QUINCY — Two more arrests were made Wednesday by the Quincy Police Department in connection to a shooting incident in the 500 block of South Eighth Street early Tuesday morning, and an arrest warrant has been issued for another Quincy man in this case. Officers with the Quincy Police...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff: man, woman arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two individuals on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 3rd, at about 12:07 PM, Henderson County Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived, the two people involved fled inside the residence.
977wmoi.com
Domestic Disturbance call leads to several charges in Henderson County
Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
vincennespbs.org
Alleged drug overdose victim saved
Two deputies in Pike County saved a life on Monday. At just after 5-pm, Deputies Bryce Manning and Kane Osgatharp were sent to a scene where a man had possibly overdosed on drugs. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department reports when they arrived on scene the man had no pulse.
tspr.org
State’s Attorney: Roseville bank robberies appear to be connected
A Missouri man who was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for armed robbery of a Roseville bank in 2021 could also have been involved with a robbery at the same bank in 2017. Federal prosecutors said Brian Cook, 59, of Vandalia, pointed what appeared to be a firearm...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man accused of starving his dog
WAYLAND, Mo. — A report of a starving dog led to a felony charge against a northeast Missouri man. The alleged crime in Wayland, Missouri, was first reported in late October 2022, but charges weren't filed until last week. The suspect is Eric Ryan Morgan, 30, of Wayland. Morgan...
muddyrivernews.com
Former Adams County Republican leader passes away
Larry Ehmen, a retired teacher and businessman who also ran for an elected office because he wanted to abolish that office, died Wednesday in Blessing Hospital. Ehmen was 82. His list of public service, community and political service was lengthy. He was an unapologetic Conservative Republican. During a two-year stint...
muddyrivernews.com
Three arrested in Hannibal after attempted burglary of home
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they attempted to burglarize a home in the 2500 block of Hope Street. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hope at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday. The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle that fled the area of their home. Officers quickly located the vehicle and saw one of the occupants throw items from the vehicle as they approached.
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Weekend Shooting Spree in Jacksonville
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their investigations into three separate shooting incidents that occurred in the city last weekend. At 1:40 am on December 30th, officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of North East...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 5, 2023
Gage Schroder, 24, of Quincy was arrested for Domestic Battery and Crimninal Damage to State Supported Property at 540 Harrison St, Lodged 178. Mark Hill, 622 S 3rd, reports his 2018 GMC Sierra was struck by an unknown vehicle while it was parked at his residence on 01/04/23. Kristen Booth...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal City Council votes for independent investigation into city clerk
HANNIBAL, Mo. – A third-party investigation will soon be underway concerning Hannibal City Clerk Angel Zerbonia. City Attorney James Lemon confirmed at the Hannibal City Council meeting on Tuesday that an outside agency will be conducting the investigation. The council members confirmed it was decided by unanimous vote. The...
khqa.com
22-year-old man shot in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after police say he shot a man after getting into a fight. The Quincy Police Department says at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday they were dispatched to the 500 block of S. 8th Street for a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival,...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Pleasant Hill facing drug, firearms charges
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — Two Pleasant Hill residents face drug and firearms charges after the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation. As law enforcement officials were conducting surveillance on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on a residence in...
