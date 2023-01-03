Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Residents Protest Lightfoot’s Plan For Moving Migrants Into WoodlawnJake WellsChicago, IL
Illinois Told Mayor Lightfoot You’ve Reached Your Spending Limit to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Who Is Looking For Our Missing Women and Girls In Chicago's South Land?South Suburban NewsChicago, IL
metalconstructionnews.com
BILCO Manufacturer Rep Expands Territory in Illinois, Indiana
The BILCO Co. announced Architectural Building Solutions will expand its territory as its manufacturer representative in Illinois and Indiana. ABS, located in St. Charles, Ill., aligned with BILCO in 2021. Its expanded area includes more communities in Illinois and Northwest Indiana. ABS will now be responsible for nearly two-thirds of the area in Illinois.
thelansingjournal.com
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates
WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of pair of retail centers in Northwest Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a portfolio of two retail centers in Hammond, Indiana. The assets sold for a combined $1.91 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the retail centers on behalf of their Indiana-based client, the original developer of the properties.
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
fox32chicago.com
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
News Now Warsaw
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs
GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gary group asks Indiana to revoke Clean Air Act permit for waste-to-fuel plant
GARD (Gary Advocates for Responsible Development), a group of Gary and northwest Indiana residents maintain the plant will bring more air pollution to a region and its residents already burdened with dangerous levels of pollutants. Since its initial announcement in December 2018, Fulcrum BioEnergy has spent the last 4 years...
beckerspayer.com
Aetna, Indiana health system extend contract, avoid split
Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System have agreed to a contract extension, avoiding a split that would have left Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members out of network. According to a Jan. 4 news release from Community Healthcare system, the two sides agreed to extend their current contract through...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Portage Council exploring chicken ordinance
Portage residents could soon be allowed to own chickens. City council member Scott Williams says the council's ordinance committee has begun exploring the issue, after a resident made the request. "We're going to look at some other city ordinances. I know Valparaiso does have an ordinance that does allow for chickens within the city limits, so we're going to, again, discuss that a little bit further," Williams said during Tuesday's council meeting.
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana State Police major appointed interim Gary Police chief
After a months-long, nationwide search, the Gary Police Department still doesn't have a permanent police chief. Mayor Jerome Prince says he's opted not to hire any of the three recommended finalists and instead appoint one of the leaders of the police department's restructuring process as interim chief. "I asked the...
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago Boat Show cruises into McCormick Place
All Hands on Deck! Cruising into the Windy City January 11-15, the 2023 Discover® Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, is returning after a two-year hiatus. As one of Chicago’s most iconic events and a Midwest boating destination, the 2023 Chicago Boat Show is ready to welcome boating enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to discover why life is better on the water.
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
After sudden loss of son, couple develops grief support program to help others
The loss of a loved one can be difficult but the impact seems to heighten during the holiday season. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). The couple is presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary.
Parking soon at Navy Pier: nearly 100 sweet rides
Some highly unusual automobiles will be rolling into Navy Pier next month for an inaugural “Retro Rides” event. WBBM Newsradio’s Andy Dahn reports.
Gary gets new interim police chief
Police are hoping that new information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash on the South Side on December 29th will generate new leads. The incident involved two men, one in a wheelchair, the second pushing the wheelchair in a crosswalk.
