Hammond, IN

BILCO Manufacturer Rep Expands Territory in Illinois, Indiana

The BILCO Co. announced Architectural Building Solutions will expand its territory as its manufacturer representative in Illinois and Indiana. ABS, located in St. Charles, Ill., aligned with BILCO in 2021. Its expanded area includes more communities in Illinois and Northwest Indiana. ABS will now be responsible for nearly two-thirds of the area in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wolf Lake projects continue into 2023 – updates

WHITING, Ind. (January 2, 2023) – Funds raised in 2022 will support projects into 2023 for the Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative. AWLI is a bi-state, not-for-profit organization seeking to protect and enhance the thousands of acres of the Wolf Lake watershed. Included below is a list of projects that will continue in 2023:
HAMMOND, IN
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of pair of retail centers in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of a portfolio of two retail centers in Hammond, Indiana. The assets sold for a combined $1.91 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the retail centers on behalf of their Indiana-based client, the original developer of the properties.
HAMMOND, IN
$150K winning Powerball ticket sold in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO - A $150,000 winning ticket was sold at a northwest Indiana gas station for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket, sold at Speedway #6688 located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville, matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 3 in Saturday night's $246 million drawing, according to a statement from the Indiana Lottery.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
US Steel Corp. latest to announce layoffs

GARY — United States Steel Corporation in Gary has announced the layoff of 244 people. The announcement was issued on a state website that tracks layoffs. That’s the fourth announcement in the past five weeks. All told, more than 630 people lost their jobs in that time period.
GARY, IN
Aetna, Indiana health system extend contract, avoid split

Aetna and Munster, Ind.-based Community Healthcare System have agreed to a contract extension, avoiding a split that would have left Aetna commercial and Medicare Advantage members out of network. According to a Jan. 4 news release from Community Healthcare system, the two sides agreed to extend their current contract through...
MUNSTER, IN
Portage Council exploring chicken ordinance

Portage residents could soon be allowed to own chickens. City council member Scott Williams says the council's ordinance committee has begun exploring the issue, after a resident made the request. "We're going to look at some other city ordinances. I know Valparaiso does have an ordinance that does allow for chickens within the city limits, so we're going to, again, discuss that a little bit further," Williams said during Tuesday's council meeting.
PORTAGE, IN
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park

Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
ORLAND PARK, IL
Indiana State Police major appointed interim Gary Police chief

After a months-long, nationwide search, the Gary Police Department still doesn't have a permanent police chief. Mayor Jerome Prince says he's opted not to hire any of the three recommended finalists and instead appoint one of the leaders of the police department's restructuring process as interim chief. "I asked the...
GARY, IN
Chicago Boat Show cruises into McCormick Place

All Hands on Deck! Cruising into the Windy City January 11-15, the 2023 Discover® Boating Chicago Boat Show, in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, is returning after a two-year hiatus. As one of Chicago’s most iconic events and a Midwest boating destination, the 2023 Chicago Boat Show is ready to welcome boating enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds to discover why life is better on the water.
CHICAGO, IL
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River

CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
After sudden loss of son, couple develops grief support program to help others

The loss of a loved one can be difficult but the impact seems to heighten during the holiday season. After dealing with the sudden loss of their son in 2015, Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr. and wife Ella Wade decided to turn their pain into purpose through the creation of a ministry called G.R.I.E.F. (God’s Relief in Every Family). The couple is presenting weekly classes on the campuses of Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago and Gary.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Gary gets new interim police chief

Police are hoping that new information regarding a fatal hit-and-run crash on the South Side on December 29th will generate new leads. The incident involved two men, one in a wheelchair, the second pushing the wheelchair in a crosswalk.
GARY, IN

