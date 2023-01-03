Portage residents could soon be allowed to own chickens. City council member Scott Williams says the council's ordinance committee has begun exploring the issue, after a resident made the request. "We're going to look at some other city ordinances. I know Valparaiso does have an ordinance that does allow for chickens within the city limits, so we're going to, again, discuss that a little bit further," Williams said during Tuesday's council meeting.

PORTAGE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO