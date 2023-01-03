ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

talbotspy.org

Chesapeake Fire & Ice Festival Returns to Easton, MD in 2023

Discover Easton is excited to announce the return of the two-day, spectacular family-friendly ice carving festival on Friday, February 17, 5:00 PM-9:00 PM & Saturday, February 18, 12:00 PM-9:00 PM, 2023. Larger-than-life sculptures made of solid ice will be on display throughout the historic downtown. Activities will include live demonstrations of ice carvings, music, and a free outdoor ice skating rink presented by Bluepoint Hospitality Group. This year’s line-up also features Cascading Carlos, who will be juggling fire and other props Friday night and Saturday afternoon. There is no charge to enjoy the sculptures or enjoy the performances.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Lewes canal restoration work hits delay

Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING-904 N BAY SHORE DR-BROADKILL BEACH

904 N Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ ARE YOU LOOKING FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH! This beach home is sure going to check all your boxes and if you desire more then the current finishes that are being offered there is still time for the builder to custom design the home to your needs. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is perfect for your primary or secondary residence. 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms on main level with a beautiful deck that is perfect for enjoying the sea breezes! Upper level has a wonderful spacious gourmet kitchen with island and soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dining area, breakfast bar, great room, and primary suite with primary bath. Extra home features include hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater, and offers an option to add an elevator as an upgrade. Take in the outdoors and enjoy another deck with an amazing covered porch! After a long day at the beach you can come home and step into your outside shower to rinse off the sand between your toes! Being only 6 lots to the beach access makes for a short and convenient walk to the beach. Contact us today to setup a consultation with the builder and start turning your dream beach home into a reality.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Would a pizza by any other name …

Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

TidalHealth Nanticoke welcomes first baby of 2023

SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke is celebrating their first baby of the new year. The Ramirez family welcomed their new son Thiago on Tuesday morning. What a wonderful way to start the year, and congratulations to the family. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
NANTICOKE, MD
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
whatsupmag.com

Exquisite, Complete Remodel of Prominent Historic Property in the Heart of Downtown Annapolis - Now Available!

Exquisite, complete remodel of prominent Historic property in the heart of downtown Annapolis. Located on prestigious King George Street, and featured in the Annapolis Home Magazine, this home has been seamlessly restored and preserved to its original architecture and charm all while adding an updated, modern, and elegant look with high-end finishes throughout. The home has been thoughtfully designed and constructed LEED Gold certified by Winchester Construction with over 4,900 sq ft of living space, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, finished lower-level suite with 2nd kitchen, oversized rooftop balcony, stately curved brick patio, and private driveway with parking. The complete restoration includes a refurbished exterior, featuring a new Buckingham slate roof, copper flashing and gutters, repaired and upgraded windows, trim, and a charming front entrance.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

Watermen look back on 2022 and where industry is headed

SALISBURY- Watermen say 2022, was full of surprises for their industry, and overall was better than expected. Early forecasts from MDNR had them dreading that crabs in the bay would be few and far between. “Our crab season started out slow, but out of nowhere in August crabs showed up...
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Maryland Mansions: An Elegant Waterfront Edgewater Estate for $5M

Check out this beautiful Edgewater home for waterfront living at its best. When it comes to getting away from it all, the hamlet of Edgewater has some of the prettiest views in all of Maryland. 29 Homeport Drive is located on the banks of South River and is currently listed for $5,000,000 by Compass. That's quite a bargain for a 5-bedroom home with direct river access and over 6 acres of prime waterfront land.
EDGEWATER, MD
Cape Gazette

Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches

With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
DELAWARE STATE
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considering beach parking permits

Parking permits could soon be on their way in Lewes Beach. The City of Lewes has been evaluating the best ways to implement a permit system by reviewing public feedback and analyzing the practices of neighboring local governments. A recent report from a project team assembled by City Manager Ann Marie Townshend does not suggest that Lewes needs a parking permit system, but does provide a glimpse of what one might look like if codified.
LEWES, DE
Daily Voice

Aldi To Replace Baltimore County JOANN Store: Report

Cockeysville residents will soon be getting a new grocery store and saying goodbye to a fabric favorite later this month, reports WMAR 2 News. Aldi supermarket will replace the JOANN fabric store located at the Church Lane Center near Cranbrook Road after the fabric store closes its doors Jan. 15. Aldi previously went before the county last summer to propose a Cockeysville location. No official opening date for the new supermarket has been revealed, the outlet continues.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD

