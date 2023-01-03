ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Uncovering Florida

7 Things Florida is Best Known For

Rivaling historic European capitals, clear-blue oases in the Caribbean and the bustling streets of Hong Kong--to name a few locations--Florida has a lot of competition to live up to yet it often ranks as one of the United State's top vacation destinations. That said, there's a lot more to this peninsula than just being part of an itinerary! Check out this list below to find out some of the things Florida is best known for and why it attracts so many tourists.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned

Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Taste of Country

Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
The Independent

Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
a-z-animals.com

3 Florida Lakes with Alligator Attacks in 2022

Alligators are naturally afraid of humans, which explains why cases of them attacking humans are rare. As a result, the chances of losing life to alligator attacks are even slimmer. But frequent run-ins with these creatures have resulted in several unprovoked attacks in Florida. Florida is the unofficial home of...
WSVN-TV

Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
iheart.com

Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines

Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
