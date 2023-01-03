Read full article on original website
7 Things Florida is Best Known For
Rivaling historic European capitals, clear-blue oases in the Caribbean and the bustling streets of Hong Kong--to name a few locations--Florida has a lot of competition to live up to yet it often ranks as one of the United State's top vacation destinations. That said, there's a lot more to this peninsula than just being part of an itinerary! Check out this list below to find out some of the things Florida is best known for and why it attracts so many tourists.
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never Returned
Calandra Rachel StallworthPhoto byThe Charley Project. On March 27, 2017, 30-year-old Calandra Stallworth dropped her two children at their grandmother's, who lived next door in Crestview, Florida. Her family describes her as a caring and loving mother to her two daughters, NBC News reports. Calandra was on her way to her job at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Resort in Miramar Beach as a housekeeper. That evening, Calandra called to let them know she was on her way home, reports NBC News. The dedicated mother never arrived and her family reported her missing that same evening.
Insane Florida Trail Cam Photo Shows Moment Massive Alligator Attacks Raccoon
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission a trail cam photos of an alligator attacking a raccoon. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources posted their own photo of a raccoon and a gator, although it’s a little more innocent. The two trail cam photos tell different stories, and we’re not...
Florida pastor, son arrested in alleged $8 million COVID relief fund scam
A Florida pastor and his son were arrested Wednesday after investigators said they fraudulently obtained more than $8 million in federal COVID relief funds, according to an NBC News report.
World’s Tallest Man Celebrated 40th Birthday By Posing With A Statue Of The Tallest Man That Ever Lived
The world’s tallest man just celebrated a pretty major milestone—his 40th birthday! Sultan Kösen stopped by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! in Orlando to pose for a picture with a statue of the man who previously held the title. Kösen Celebrates Birthday With A Fellow Giant...
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
There were some notable people at DeSantis’ inauguration ceremony. A look at who’s who
Gov. Ron DeSantis was the center of attention on Tuesday morning as he was sworn in for a second term in office.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
The Best Place To Live In Florida
For food, fun, and laid-back vibes, Sarasota is a hard city to beat. Find out what makes this Floria city the best place to live in the state.
Under DeSantis, Florida Captures Title Of America’s Fastest-Growing State
Florida, under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is definitely on fire, as the Biden administration’s latest data show. The Sunshine State became America’s fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report issued this week. Bureau analysts reported that Florida’s
Ron DeSantis activates national guard after ‘alarming influx of migrants’ in Florida Keys
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed an executive order to activate the state’s national guard to respond to what his office called an “alarming influx” of migrants fleeing Cuba and other Caribbean nations.His order also directs state law enforcement agencies to support local governments responding to what Mr DeSantis called President Joe Biden’s “lawless immigration policies” that “continue unabated” and overburden resource-strapped municipalities.The order comes one day after the White House announced that migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua who cross the US-Mexico border with out legal permission will be immediately expelled, following a similar policy for Venezuelans.Mr DeSantis –...
Florida senator files bill to change state bird to scrub-jay from mockingbird
Some Florida lawmakers are pushing to change the state bird, again. Florida's official avian has been the mockingbird since 1927, but it's not a state native.
Tom Brady, Ron DeSantis and Ian: Florida’s biggest news stories of 2022
As the calendar turns anew, it’s time to wrap up the year that was. Last week we counted down the first half of our list of the top 20 Florida and Tampa Bay news stories of 2022, as chosen by Tampa Bay Times journalists. This week it’s time for the top 10.
3 Florida Lakes with Alligator Attacks in 2022
Alligators are naturally afraid of humans, which explains why cases of them attacking humans are rare. As a result, the chances of losing life to alligator attacks are even slimmer. But frequent run-ins with these creatures have resulted in several unprovoked attacks in Florida. Florida is the unofficial home of...
Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State
Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.
Several Smaller Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Places for Snowbirds
It's often an affectionate name given to part-time residents who head toward warmer destinations when the weather turns cold - snowbirds. These individuals are often retired, so they have plenty of freedom to choose the destination that they believe is the best fit for them. Most want at least as good or better than what they are coming from.
Florida faces increase in migrants from Caribbean
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard to help address an increase in migrants landing in the Florida Keys. Most of the migrants are coming from the Caribbean. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Ron DeSantis prepares for second inauguration as Florida governor as 2024 speculation swirls
Inaugural events for Ron DeSantis, 44, kicked-off Monday with a candlelight dinner and continue Tuesday with swearing-in and a lavish ball - as observers watch for signs of federal aspirations.
