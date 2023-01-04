Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Speaks About College Teammate Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin injury has affected a ton of people. Especially Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. The rookie passer played along with Hamlin when they were Panthers at Pitt, before the NFL dreams came true. Those college days are over, but the memories remain. The NFL is going to go...
NFL will not resume game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game
For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Left His Mark On One Week 18 Starting Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers retired Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger will head to the Hall of Fame within the next five years. He won two Super Bowls and played an incredible 18 seasons with the organization. Throughout his time, he came across hundreds of players and worked closely with several different signal-callers who worked as his backups.
Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed after Damar Hamlin collapse
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills will not be resumed after it was postponed due to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest on the field, the National Football League announced Thursday."This has been a very difficult week," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical...
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin’s progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the Bills were left emotionally devastated as […]
Steelers need to beat Browns, get help to complete historic bounceback
Only once in NFL history has a team with a 3-7 record bounced back enough to make the playoffs, but the Steelers have a chance to do that — with help from other teams — as they compete for the AFC's final wild card with a home game against the Browns.
Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State
LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield girls soccer star Trinity Gesamondo will officially accomplish a dream of hers when she walks onto Coyer Field next fall. On Thursday at Lynnfield High, the Pioneer signed her commitment letter to play at Buffalo State College. “I always wanted to play [soccer] after high school,” Gesamondo said. “I’m looking forward to The post Gesamondo bringing talents to Buffalo State appeared first on Itemlive.
