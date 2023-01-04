Read full article on original website
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst
Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Suns news: Monty Williams throws subtle shade at referees after painful loss to Cavs
The tailspin continues for the Phoenix Suns. After losing Wednesday night on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 90-88, the Suns are now on a four-game losing streak. The Suns were so close to putting a stop to their skid but were doomed by Evan Mobley’s game-winner. Suns head...
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks Shockingly Waive Kemba Walker Even After Having 32-Point Game
Kemba Walker's time with the Dallas Mavericks came to a shocking end after the franchise waived the veteran after he played just nine games for them this season. News of the side signing Walker broke in November last year, and his arrival to Dallas was meant to bolster the offensive production, which heavily rested on Luka Doncic's shoulders.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle gives utmost respect to Sixers star James Harden
PHILADELPHIA–Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has seen a lot during his 21 years of coaching in the NBA. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011 and has had a ton of success throughout his years coaching the Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons, and the Pacers. During...
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Ja Morant Burned 19 Seconds Of The Game Clock By Just Standing Over The Ball Because Hornets Players Didn't Want To Defend Him
Ja Morant's third-quarter manoeuvre saw some massive brickbats come his way.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
3 Players The Memphis Grizzlies Could Trade This Season
The Memphis Grizzles have been one of the more exciting teams to watch out for this season. They have been stacking up wins and are placed second in the Western Conference, and are one of the teams primed to make the playoffs. They owe much of their heavy lifting to their star trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag
The Phoenix Suns have been trying to offload power forward Jae Crowder for months with no successful bites. That hasn't stopped some developments from happening, however. The Washington Wizards reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Suns while Phoenix has also tried to facilitate three-team deals with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks but ultimately went nowhere.
Yardbarker
Suns Given Best Odds to Land Kyle Kuzma if Traded
The Phoenix Suns are heavily involved in trade talks with Jae Crowder set to depart the organization at any time now. The Suns reportedly want a "starting-caliber player" in return for Crowder, and as of now, it's been difficult to sell teams on trading for the power forward. However, that...
Ja Morant reacts to Jaren Jackson Jr. going off in Grizzlies’ win vs. Magic
Ja Morant was the Memphis Grizzlies’ leading scorer against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday – but it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who stole the show. JJJ finished just a point off Morant’s total with a season-high 31 points on an extremely efficient 12 of 14 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds and a trio of swats. The Grizzlies’ lead guard took notice, via Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Posts A Kevin Durant Message To Motivate Himself Amid Suns Struggles
The Phoenix Suns are going through an incredibly rough patch. After losing star Devin Booker to injury, the Suns have struggled mightily on the court. While it looks like Chris Paul might be ramping back up to the All-Star caliber point guard we know he can be, there is still a lot to be desired in terms of consistency.
Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96
PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn’t that long ago that Victor Oladipo was an All-Star guard. On Friday night, the veteran Miami Heat guard showed he can still be that guy. Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Miami beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96. The Heat finished 3-2 on an eight-day trip. “He’s been getting more comfortable, more confident and getting his legs under him,” Spolestra said about Oladipo. “He’s a big-time X-factor for us on both sides of the floor.”
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Suns prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/6/2023
The Miami Heat are far from home as they get ready to play in the desert against the Phoenix Suns. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Suns prediction and pick. The Heat are coming off a miserable loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 112-109 last...
Yardbarker
Suns Continue Losing Ways in Friday Loss to Heat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns lost their Friday night meeting with the Miami Heat in 104-96 fashion. This is Phoenix's second five-game losing streak since December. They've now lost their last eight-of nine games. They're now 5-14 dating back to Dec. 1. Miami has now swept the Suns for the...
FOX Sports
Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns
Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
