Phoenix, AZ

ClutchPoints

Suns forward Mikal Bridges drops hilarious message for Donovan Mitchell following 71-point outburst

Back on Monday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had every Chicago Bulls defender begging for mercy as he dropped a career-high 71 points to lead the way for a Cavs OT victory. And Bulls defenders may not be the only ones begging to be spared from a Spida explosion, with Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns visiting the Cavs at Rocket Mortgate Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks Shockingly Waive Kemba Walker Even After Having 32-Point Game

Kemba Walker's time with the Dallas Mavericks came to a shocking end after the franchise waived the veteran after he played just nine games for them this season. News of the side signing Walker broke in November last year, and his arrival to Dallas was meant to bolster the offensive production, which heavily rested on Luka Doncic's shoulders.
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

3 Players The Memphis Grizzlies Could Trade This Season

The Memphis Grizzles have been one of the more exciting teams to watch out for this season. They have been stacking up wins and are placed second in the Western Conference, and are one of the teams primed to make the playoffs. They owe much of their heavy lifting to their star trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks.
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Not Budging on Jae Crowder's Price Tag

The Phoenix Suns have been trying to offload power forward Jae Crowder for months with no successful bites. That hasn't stopped some developments from happening, however. The Washington Wizards reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Suns while Phoenix has also tried to facilitate three-team deals with the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks but ultimately went nowhere.
Yardbarker

Suns Given Best Odds to Land Kyle Kuzma if Traded

The Phoenix Suns are heavily involved in trade talks with Jae Crowder set to depart the organization at any time now. The Suns reportedly want a "starting-caliber player" in return for Crowder, and as of now, it's been difficult to sell teams on trading for the power forward. However, that...
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant reacts to Jaren Jackson Jr. going off in Grizzlies’ win vs. Magic

Ja Morant was the Memphis Grizzlies’ leading scorer against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday – but it was Jaren Jackson Jr. who stole the show. JJJ finished just a point off Morant’s total with a season-high 31 points on an extremely efficient 12 of 14 shooting. He also added 10 rebounds and a trio of swats. The Grizzlies’ lead guard took notice, via Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian:
The Associated Press

Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn’t that long ago that Victor Oladipo was an All-Star guard. On Friday night, the veteran Miami Heat guard showed he can still be that guy. Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and Miami beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96. The Heat finished 3-2 on an eight-day trip. “He’s been getting more comfortable, more confident and getting his legs under him,” Spolestra said about Oladipo. “He’s a big-time X-factor for us on both sides of the floor.”
Yardbarker

Suns Continue Losing Ways in Friday Loss to Heat

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns lost their Friday night meeting with the Miami Heat in 104-96 fashion. This is Phoenix's second five-game losing streak since December. They've now lost their last eight-of nine games. They're now 5-14 dating back to Dec. 1. Miami has now swept the Suns for the...
FOX Sports

Mitchell, Cavaliers set for matchup against the Suns

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (20-20, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Phoenix Suns. Mitchell is seventh in the NBA scoring 29.0 points per game. The Suns are 14-6 on their home court. Phoenix...
