WTKR
Amanda Warren from CBS' "East New York" on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amanda Warren, star of "East New York" on CBS, joins Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming midseason premiere of the show, and discusses her journey from the stage in drama school to working alongside Jimmy Smits in one of TV's most popular series.
WTKR
The legal quiz game "Case by Case" with Paul Hernandez on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — April and Chandler get their legal knowledge tested by attorney Paul Hernandez from Kalfus & Nachman in the first game of "Case by Case" of 2023!
WTKR
"Fans Have More Friends" co-author David Sikorjak on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — David Sikorjak, co-author of "Fans Have More Friends," joins Coast Live to discuss how sports fandom can be a healthy and positive way to engage with a community and build relationships in a world that can feel increasingly divided and lonely. "Fans Have More Friends"...
WTKR
Teeth whitening with Power Swabs on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle Expert Courtney Perna joins Coast Live to share how you can easily get a brighter, whiter smile with Power Swabs!
jerryratcliffe.com
Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees
Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
WTKR
Get younger-looking skin in minutes with Plexaderm on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Scott DeFalco joins Coast Live to share how to increase your confidence by reducing wrinkles and improving your overall look with Plexaderm!
virginia.org
Save the Date: The 2023 Virginia Restaurant Weeks
There is no better time to experience Virginia’s unique culinary scene than during Restaurant Week, a foodie extravaganza when some of the best restaurants around the Commonwealth offer incredible multi-course meals for a fraction of the price. Use our restaurant week guide to mark your calendars for the annual (and sometimes semi-annual) culinary celebration in your area!
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
cvillecountry.com
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
NBC12
Teacher injured in shooting at Va. elementary school
StyleCraft Homes is once again building the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home! A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday for the home, which will be located at Westchester Commons.
'Haven't stopped shaking' | Virginia Beach woman reflects on former friendship with Idaho suspect
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The country only learned the name Bryan Kohberger last week. The Washington State University PhD student faces four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November. But Casey Arntz knew of Kohberger's name long before the national headlines.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax representing VB mass shooting victims' families
Attorney and Former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax said he is now representing families of victims murdered in the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
virginia.org
Big Concerts Coming to Virginia in January 2023
Jan. 21 – Saved By the 90s. Jan. 27 – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Jan. 20 – Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. Jan. 22 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. At the Dominion Energy Center. Jan. 14 – Butcher Brown with the...
vccs.edu
Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges
RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
Report: 4 Hampton Roads cities among best cities for jobs in 2023
Four cities in Hampton Roads have made the list of the best areas for jobs in 2023.
Augusta Free Press
All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported
During the COVID pandemic, it became evident that healthcare professionals were struggling. A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers. The initiative, titled ALL IN, seeks to support Virginia hospitals and health systems in redesigning their work environments to help team members...
WTKR
Financial help for homebuyers on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The housing market is finally cooling, with experts predicting as much as a 15% drop in prices over the next year. But with interest rates continuing to rise, a 30-year mortgage is now at 7.33% — meaning that homebuyers still need all the help they can get.
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
yachtingmagazine.com
Chowing Down at Chesapeake Bay’s OysterFest
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Oysters are as integral as water itself to the history and culture of Chesapeake Bay. Back in the 1600s, early settlers were amazed by their size and quantity; people would collect oysters by raking them or just scooping them up in their hands. Today, oyster aquaculture—planting and cultivating them instead of gathering them in the wild—is a fast-growing bay industry. The Chesapeake Bay Oyster Company alone reportedly grows more than 10 million of the mollusks every year.
