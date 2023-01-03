ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTKR

Amanda Warren from CBS' "East New York" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Amanda Warren, star of "East New York" on CBS, joins Coast Live to share a preview of the upcoming midseason premiere of the show, and discusses her journey from the stage in drama school to working alongside Jimmy Smits in one of TV's most popular series.
NEW YORK STATE
WTKR

"Fans Have More Friends" co-author David Sikorjak on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — David Sikorjak, co-author of "Fans Have More Friends," joins Coast Live to discuss how sports fandom can be a healthy and positive way to engage with a community and build relationships in a world that can feel increasingly divided and lonely. "Fans Have More Friends"...
jerryratcliffe.com

Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees

Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.org

Save the Date: The 2023 Virginia Restaurant Weeks

There is no better time to experience Virginia’s unique culinary scene than during Restaurant Week, a foodie extravaganza when some of the best restaurants around the Commonwealth offer incredible multi-course meals for a fraction of the price. Use our restaurant week guide to mark your calendars for the annual (and sometimes semi-annual) culinary celebration in your area!
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
virginia.org

Big Concerts Coming to Virginia in January 2023

Jan. 21 – Saved By the 90s. Jan. 27 – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. Jan. 20 – Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience. Jan. 22 – Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute Show. At the Dominion Energy Center. Jan. 14 – Butcher Brown with the...
VIRGINIA STATE
vccs.edu

Experienced education executive with proven abilities in workforce training hired to lead Virginia’s Community Colleges

RICHMOND, VA – (January 4, 2023) – The State Board for Community Colleges has hired David Doré, EdD, to serve as the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS). Dr. Doré has deep experience as a community college executive, faculty member and administrator, leader of workforce development programs, and in managing multiple campuses. He currently serves as President of Campuses and Executive Vice Chancellor for Student Experience & Workforce Development at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Financial help for homebuyers on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The housing market is finally cooling, with experts predicting as much as a 15% drop in prices over the next year. But with interest rates continuing to rise, a 30-year mortgage is now at 7.33% — meaning that homebuyers still need all the help they can get.
yachtingmagazine.com

Chowing Down at Chesapeake Bay’s OysterFest

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Oysters are as integral as water itself to the history and culture of Chesapeake Bay. Back in the 1600s, early settlers were amazed by their size and quantity; people would collect oysters by raking them or just scooping them up in their hands. Today, oyster aquaculture—planting and cultivating them instead of gathering them in the wild—is a fast-growing bay industry. The Chesapeake Bay Oyster Company alone reportedly grows more than 10 million of the mollusks every year.

