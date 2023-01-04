Read full article on original website
Sinema to the rescue: Democratic spending bill saved by senator just weeks after ditching party
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) unveiled an amendment to the government omnibus spending bill that would extend the Title 42 immigration policy until a "proper plan" can replace it, potentially easing concerns of some Republican senators who threatened to vote against the spending legislation until concerns surrounding the southern border were resolved.
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill
The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.
Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress
George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Walker began his Senate bid with high hopes from many GOP leaders, but his campaign was eventually weighed down by a series of public scandals.
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
The Arizona senator has angered party colleagues by blocking several Biden proposals. But she now appears to be reaching out to the base with moves on marriage equality and immigration.
A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'
Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.
Democrats say so long to the Senate's most attention-seeking member, Kyrsten Sinema
And don't let the door hit you where the good Lord split you.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
newsnationnow.com
Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians
(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
Embattled Rep-elect George Santos gets the cold shoulder during days-long House speaker race
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to receive the cold shoulder from some of his GOP colleagues throughout the House speaker race.
George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip
Santos' admission that he lied during his 2022 campaign comes two months after he asked whether Robert Zimmerman was ever "honest."
George Santos opens a window to the ethics of political lying
New York Congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.), who faces several investigations, is not the first candidate for office accused of lying, yet many seem to act as if he is. The question is whether such lying is ethically, if not legally, wrong and why, and whether there should be laws that make such behavior illegal. For the…
NY House rep Tom Suozzi rips replacement George Santos as ‘con man’ in New York Times essay
Outgoing New York Rep. Thomas Suozzi blasted his successor George Santos as a "con man" following allegations that Santos fabricated his credentials and past.
Some Republicans call for Ethics Committee investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos
Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being investigated by the Nassau County District Attorney after admitting that he “embellished” his resume. Some House Republicans are calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation, but GOP leadership has remained quiet. “It’s just another sign of Republicans who are just not being held accountable at all by the leadership of their party and it is a disgrace,” said Democratic strategist Stephanie Schriock.Dec. 28, 2022.
Joe Biden Signs Florida’s Senators’, Darren Soto’s Restoring Resilient Reefs Act Into Law
This week, President Joe Biden signed the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” which was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. have been working on the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” a proposal to update and reauthorize the “Coral Reef Conservation Act,” which expired 15 years ago.
North Carolina lawmaker calls Cori Bush racist for saying Black Republican used as a ‘prop’
“He is a prop. Despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy. His name being in the mix is not progress—it’s pathetic,” Bush wrote on Twitter.
