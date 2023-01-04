ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

NBC News

From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years

WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
VERMONT STATE
The Maine Writer

Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill

The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.
Connecticut Public

Calls for George Santos to resign mount as he is seated in Congress

George Santos sat by himself on the Republican side of the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s vote for House speaker. His fellow Republicans from Long Island, Nick LaLota and Anthony D’Esposito, celebrated with family and newfound friends in the chamber — far away from Santos. Instead, they’ve called for among the first orders of business of the newly GOP-led House Elections Commission to investigate Santos for allegedly defrauding voters.
newsnationnow.com

Sinema changed her party affiliation. So did these politicians

(NewsNation) — Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has changed her party affiliation. The onetime Democrat has registered as an independent, she announced Friday. Still, Sinema does not plan to caucus with Republicans, and will maintain her committee assignments with the Democrats, she told NewsNation. Sinema isn’t alone in changing...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

George Santos opens a window to the ethics of political lying

New York Congressman George Santos (R-N.Y.), who faces several investigations, is not the first candidate for office accused of lying, yet many seem to act as if he is. The question is whether such lying is ethically, if not legally, wrong and why, and whether there should be laws that make such behavior illegal. For the…
NBC News

Some Republicans call for Ethics Committee investigation into Rep.-elect George Santos

Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) is being investigated by the Nassau County District Attorney after admitting that he “embellished” his resume. Some House Republicans are calling for a House Ethics Committee investigation, but GOP leadership has remained quiet. “It’s just another sign of Republicans who are just not being held accountable at all by the leadership of their party and it is a disgrace,” said Democratic strategist Stephanie Schriock.Dec. 28, 2022.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
FloridaDaily

Joe Biden Signs Florida’s Senators’, Darren Soto’s Restoring Resilient Reefs Act Into Law

This week, President Joe Biden signed the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” which was included in the version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), into law. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. have been working on the “Restoring Resilient Reefs Act,” a proposal to update and reauthorize the “Coral Reef Conservation Act,” which expired 15 years ago.
FLORIDA STATE

