ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

9 ways to save on dog care

By Elena Wiedlin
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6zJu_0k2owpVp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PI3cN_0k2owpVp00

Few things in life offer the comfort and unconditional love that comes with dog companionship.

Due to an increase in remote work and time spent at home after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's no wonder that households with dogs rose by 11% . In the U.S., an estimated 48 million households—nearly 40%—have a dog.

Dogs can bring their human companions great emotional support and joy, but they can also be high-maintenance animals that come with costs for care. Pet care bills can accumulate quickly, between vet bills and vaccinations, grooming, food, dog walkers, and pet sitters. People spend, at minimum, an estimated $15,000 on a dog in its lifetime. With inflation pushing everyday costs to record highs, many households are looking for ways to cut their expenses for their furry family members.

Wag! compiled a list of 10 ways to save money on dog care using news and information from veterinarians and pet care experts. These small changes can still prioritize dogs' health and well-being while cutting unnecessary costs. Keep reading for tips that could save hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually on pet care.

Ignore 'made for dogs' products

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOYml_0k2owpVp00

Many people buy products specially marketed toward specific animals—but many generic items are just as good and available at a fraction of the price.

While brushing your dog's teeth can be crucial to maintaining oral health, you don't necessarily need a fancy, dog-branded toothbrush: A soft-bristled toothbrush for humans will garner the same results.

Another excellent substitution is human tennis balls, which are much cheaper at a sports equipment shop than at a pet store. Despite concern over damage to dogs' teeth when using human tennis balls, blunting (wear on canine teeth from tennis ball fuzz) rarely causes any long-term issues in dogs. It may also be safer for your pet's health, as dog toys often contain unregulated toxic chemicals, unlike human tennis balls.

Be sure to do your research before substituting items for your pets, as your favorite shampoos and lotions may have chemicals harmful to their skin or fur. Always be sure to diligently check the quality of any products before playtime.

Think twice before buying expensive organic brands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmMVW_0k2owpVp00

Finding the best food for your dog's well-being is essential for their health, but organic doesn't necessarily mean better. Researching the differences and effects of organic versus basic kibble could glean insights if you're looking to cut costs on your pet care.

The four most essential elements in dog food are protein, fat, fiber, and water. Familiarizing yourself with how to read a dog food label is a great way to ensure you're making the right nutritional choices for your dog to support its lifetime health. There are many brands that offer quality food without the fancy brand name—or high price tag. Home cooks can also consider making homemade dog food using quality ingredients bought in bulk that they can prepare in large batches at home, often for less than at the store.

Consider pet insurance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrvOs_0k2owpVp00

While the cost of pet insurance may seem daunting as an ongoing expense, choosing the right insurance will save you money in the long run.

If you've ever taken a dog to the vet, you know the stress of emergency vet visits and procedures all too well—along with the hefty bill that follows. These costs can be avoided (or at least mitigated) with a pet insurance plan. By the end of 2021, more than 4 million North American pets were insured, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. The average annual insurance premium covering accidents and illnesses for a dog was $583.91.

Certain factors will affect the cost of your dog's pet insurance, such as age, zip code, and breed. For young dogs, you may want to take advantage of smaller premiums. Averages show that people spend $700-$1,500 annually on vet visits for routine care, not including emergency bills or medications.

Pet insurance is usually split into three categories: comprehensive, emergency or accident only, and accident and illness. Be sure to choose the right one for your pet's lifestyle, as pet insurance could save you thousands annually. While pet insurance premiums range from $10 to $100 monthly, people, on average, pay $30-$50 a month, which is still lower than most annual veterinary bills.

Make your own dog toys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qYZZ_0k2owpVp00

Pet stores often hike the prices of their dog toys to secure a profit, although most have inexpensive materials such as rope, fabric, cotton, and plastic. Making dog toys is relatively simple and can be made with items around the house, such as old T-shirts, socks, and tennis balls.

Rather than break the bank with a toy your dog will tear to shreds in days, crafting high-quality and durable toys at home is ideal—and cost-effective—for dogs that cycle through them quickly.

Make your own dog treats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OonBZ_0k2owpVp00

Whether training your dog or simply indulging them, treats are a must-have around the house.

The cost of treats can be expensive, however, especially for new puppies who will need a steady supply as they train with a consistent reward system. You can use everyday household grocery staples to make dog treats and often include dog favorites such as peanut butter, chicken, or sweet potato. You can use rice, flour, and broth as a base for many of your treats, and recipes will often yield more goodies than a plastic bag from a pet store.

Dog treats can be baked, frozen, or simply mixed and cut into pieces. You should also take advantage of your local butcher shop, as they usually have cheap cuts of meat or bone marrow which can be the perfect snack for your pup.

Groom your dog at home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VgwZq_0k2owpVp00

The grooming regimen for your dog will vary based on breed and temperament, but standard practices include nail trimming, brushing, bathing, ear cleaning, and tooth brushing. Unfortunately, the luxury of dropping your dog off at a groomer can quickly add hefty costs to monthly expenses.

Learning basic grooming techniques can help to spread out trips to the groomer or may allow you to forego that service entirely. Taking on some grooming duties will also afford essential bonding with your animal while giving you important insights into your dog's health, from spotting ticks or fleas to discovering rashes or tumors.

Be sure to obtain the correct tools and research care for your dog's breed before grooming your pet at home. You can even ask your veterinarian or groomer which tools they recommend for home use.

Stay up to date on vaccines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYZg9_0k2owpVp00

Vaccines offer safe and effective immunizations against diseases like rabies and hepatitis. An advantage of rescuing dogs from shelters and humane societies is that dogs often have already got their standard vaccines, and the adoption fee will cover that. For puppies who come from breeders or other situations, it's essential to administer vaccines quickly so they can safely explore the outdoors and socialize with other animals.

The average household spends $75-$150 on annual vaccines, with prices varying based on the dog's lifestyle. Keeping up with yearly vaccinations will avoid costly trips to the vet for preventable diseases. Depending on availability, humane societies and shelters often offer discounted or free vaccinations for pets, so check all your local resources.

Dental care can be more affordable at specialists than the regular vet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZqPX_0k2owpVp00

While visiting the vet is essential for any medical issues your dog may face, you may save a significant amount by visiting a dental specialist rather than a vet for any dental care your pet may need.

Maintaining your dog's dental hygiene is a cost-effective precaution for preventing oral infections and diseases. Ideally, you can take keep up healthy dental hygiene habits by brushing your dog's teeth at least once a day—or at least once a week—with the proper toothpaste recommended by a veterinarian.

Brushing your dog's teeth at home may not be feasible due to your schedule or your dog's temperament. Going to a dental specialist can help avoid hefty tooth cleaning fees at the vet, which average around $300-$700. This care may also prevent painful gum diseases and infections, where treatment or tooth extraction can cost as much as $3,000. Periodontal disease affects an estimated two-thirds of dogs older than 3, caused by a buildup of plaque and the start of gingivitis. It can lead to painful tooth loss if left untreated.

While dental specialist prices vary, tooth cleanings and extractions will be far cheaper than visiting a vet's office.

Sign up for pet store loyalty programs

If you tend to purchase many of your dog's items from the same stores, it could be time to start a loyalty program. Not only will you have access to exclusive deals, but you can steadily build up points for future purchases. Most loyalty programs are free and many offer sign-on bonuses. It may be wise to search for loyalty programs around the holidays, as these are peak times for sales and sign-on benefits.

Consider taking advantage of department discount stores, which offer excellent promotional or sign-on deals while offering items marked down by up to 60% or more. Most of these stores have pet sections with items like beds, leashes, collars, and toys.

This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dog Food Recalled

Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
SFGate

What Are Breed Restrictions? 15 Common Restricted Dog Breeds

Your pet is your beloved friend, which makes them a major consideration when you need to make a life-changing decision, such as moving to a new apartment. Although many apartments allow pets, some have breed restrictions. If an apartment complex rejects your rental application because your dog belongs to a restricted breed, you shouldn’t give up hope. Follow this guide to better understand apartment breed restrictions and how you can get around them.
KOIN 6 News

New app connects pet owners with a vet, 24/7

KSNF/KODE — A health and wellness company specifically for pets has created an app that connects you with a live veterinarian, day or night. The app, called “Petzey” is a virtual network that provides an on-demand connection to local veterinary resources, knowledge centers, and veterinarians themselves. Petzey is spearheaded by CEO, Mike Ortega following the […]
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE
Tracy Stengel

Experts Urge Pet Owners to Watch for Symptoms of Dog Flu

The holidays season is here, and people are ready to celebrate, but one thing no one is cheering about is flu season. It usually peaks in December or January, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports influenza has come about six weeks early this year. This flu season is the worse one in over a decade and is causing record hospitalizations.
Apartment Therapy

The Best Thing I’ve Ever Bought for My Dog, as an Anxious Pet Parent

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a dog trainer who is also an anxious pet parent, having a GPS tracker attached to my dog’s collar has been one of the best things I’ve ever done to manage my anxiety. My dog is the center of my world, and one of my biggest fears is that she could get lost. Even though I’m very careful, knowing I can open an app on my phone and instantly know exactly where my dog is gives me so much peace of mind.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
Surprise Independent

How to ensure your pet has a happy and healthy holiday season

The holidays are on their way, which means gatherings, mountains of food, and other joyful things you've been waiting for all year. It's a temporary yet merry shift in the schedule that your pets will no doubt sense. The extra people in the house might unsettle them, and they may wonder why their family is acting a little jollier than usual. You'll also want to be mindful of several holiday hazards around the house.
petpress.net

Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet

Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
notabully.org

Why is My Dog Suddenly Pooping in the House? (Answered By Trainer)

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Potty training is arguably one of the most difficult things to teach a puppy, and it can sometimes be a long and frustrating process. When your puppy is finally fully house-trained, you feel a sense of relief!
thehappypuppysite.com

Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?

All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
The Guardian

Can I train my cat like a dog? We ask an expert

This year a French study found that cats know when their owners are talking to them, adding to a growing body of evidence that cats might be more bonded to us than we think. So if cats rival dogs as man’s best friends, could we train them in the same way? I asked behaviourist Daniel Cummings from welfare charity Cats Protection.
catster.com

Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim

Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
SEATTLE, WA
dailypaws.com

12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds

Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Are You a Pet Owner? Here’s Why You Need Pet Insurance

Are you a pet owner? If so, you know that your furry friend is important to your life and family. While you do everything you can to keep them healthy and safe, accidents and illnesses can occur without warning. That’s why having pet insurance is essential for any pet parent. Here are some key reasons you need pet insurance.
studyfinds.org

Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts

Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy